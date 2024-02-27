Electrified vehicles rule Consumer Reports' top automotive picks. Where US vehicles rank

Electrified vehicles — hybrids, plug-in hybrids and 100% electric vehicles — got a ringing endorsement from Consumer Reports, holding down seven of 10 places on the magazine’s coveted list of top automotive picks for 2024.

U.S.-based brands build two — the Ford Maverick hybrid pickup and Tesla Y compact electric sedan — while Toyota produces four, Subaru two, and BMW and Mazda one each.

The Ford Maverick was the only vehicle from a US-based brand to make Consumer Reports Top Picks - and the only pickup.

“Hybrids are back,” Consumer Reports director of automotive testing Jake Fisher told me. “The big news is hybrids and plug-in hybrids.”

The praise for plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) may come as a surprise after the magazine singled them out for criticism last fall in its survey of vehicle reliability.

That’s because not all PHEVs are created equal, Fisher explained. The vehicles, which have a bigger battery than regular hybrids to go farther on electricity, are more complicated, but some also are built by brands that attain high quality on nearly everything they build, he said, mentioning Toyota, Hyundai and Kia by name.

“The top PHEVs are from automakers that build reliable vehicles of all types,” Fisher said.

“We looked for the 10 best vehicles across the industry, and, lo and behold, there are more hybrids and EVs than internal combustion vehicles.”

What’s missing?

Consumer Reports reworked the way it evaluates PHEVs and EVs this year to reflect the fact that sales of both are increasing. EV registrations increased 53% in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility.

Unlike many other vehicle rankings, CR doesn’t pick a vehicle in every segment of the market, or even all the biggest ones. This year, for instance, there’s no full-size pickup, minivan or large SUV on the list — three vehicle types many people rely on.

CR tries to call out vehicles in the classes that fit the most people, Fisher said, but it won’t lower its standards if nothing in a class meets its standards for reliability.

"The big news is hybrds and plug-in hybrids," said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports director of automotive testing.

Reliability scores are based entirely on CR’s annual survey of its members. It gets reports on 300,000 vehicles. It includes both new vehicles and those that have been on the market for years. That reflects the fact that quality slips for even top-rated vehicles when automakers introduce a new model.

The vehicles’ scores include CR’s road tests, safety features, reliability and satisfaction.

2024 Consumer Reports top vehicle picks by category

Subcompact SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

Hybrid/PHEV car: Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Small car: Mazda 3

Midsize car: Toyota Camry hybrid

Small pickup: Ford Maverick/Maverick hybrid

Electric vehicle: Tesla Y

Midsize SUV: Toyota Highlander hybrid

Luxury SUV: BMW X5/X5 PHEV

PHEV SUV: Toyota RAV4 Prime

This year's report card is not great news for U.S. brands

The magazine also rated brands for which it tested enough vehicles to get a meaningful sample, including at least two models from a brand. It only tested one vehicle each from Lucid, Polestar and Ram, so they aren’t among the 34 brands ranked this year.

BMW finished No. 1 overall, Jeep last. Subaru was the top mainstream brand, and No. 2 overall. The highest ranked U.S.-based brand was Buick, at No. 13

Buick the GM brand that added the Envista to its lineup in 2023, is Consumer Reports' top-rated US-based brand.

Three other U.S.-based brands rated in the top half, in order: No. 13 Buick, No. 14 Cadillac, No. 17 Ford and No. 18 Tesla.

“Our brand rankings look at vehicles as a whole at the brand level, and not just a single factor,” Fisher said.

CR doesn’t test every vehicle from every brand, but it recommends every one it tested.

Other highlights:

“Cadillac surged 11 positions ... to its highest ranking in seven years, due to improvements in reliability.”

“Ford jumped six spots to … its highest charting since 2016.”

“Tesla barely budged, falling back one spot.”

“The five worst brands are Jeep (No. 34), Land Rover (No. 33), Jaguar (No. 32), GMC (No. 31), and Rivian (No. 30.)

