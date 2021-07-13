Electrify America plans to 'more than double' its EV charger network by late 2025

Electrify America's EV charger network still pales in comparison to Tesla's Supercharger grid, but that gap might narrow over the next few years. The Volkswagen-owned company has unveiled a Boost Plan that aims to "more than double" Electrify America's charging infrastructure in the US and Canada by the end of 2025. When the plan is complete, there should be over 1,800 fast charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers — many of them 150kW or 350kW chargers to support newer EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Electrify America Boost Plan 2025 EV charger map

The company didn't provide much detail for its expanded coverage, but the expansion will bring Electrify America to the Dakotas, Hawaii, West Virginia, Wyoming and Vermont for the first time, not to mention the Canadian prairies and Maritimes. There's also denser coverage in a few southern states (including new cities like Austin) as well as upgrades to densely-packed regions. If all goes well, you'll have more cross-country routes in addition to more capacity along existing routes.

The expansion could put pressure on Tesla for the first time in a while. The company had 1,101 Superchargers in North America as of February 2021. While that number is likely to grow significantly by 2025, it now needs to build aggressively if it's going to stay ahead of Electrify America. Not that prospective EV owners will mind. The competition should go a long way toward making EVs more practical, particularly for drivers who can't always charge at home.