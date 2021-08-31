Electrify America and NFI Industries Collaborate on Nation’s Largest Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Project

Milestone project provides 34 ultra-fast DC chargers to support the deployment of 60 electric freight trucks that NFI will utilize to serve the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

Electrify America’s ultra-fast DC charger for NFI’s heavy-duty Class 8 trucks at the Port of Los Angeles.

Electrify America’s ultra-fast DC charger for NFI’s heavy-duty Class 8 trucks at the Port of Los Angeles.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify America and NFI Industries today announced plans for the nation’s single largest charging infrastructure project to support heavy-duty electric trucks, with 34 ultra-fast DC chargers slated for completion by December 2023. As the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., Electrify America was selected to deploy charging solutions including site configuration and energy management services.

“Electrify America is constantly embarking on innovative initiatives to drive the EV industry forward, and this milestone project is the latest example of the company’s leadership in thinking bigger and bolder about the future of mobility,” said Rachel Moses, Director of Commercial Services, Business Development & Green Cities at Electrify America. “We are delighted to collaborate with NFI and look forward to installing a first-of-its-kind commercial charging facility to power this fleet of electric freight trucks.”

With ambitious electrification goals and an eye toward the future of goods transportation, NFI will deploy 60 battery-electric drayage trucks, becoming the first 100% zero-emission fleet operator and truck shop in California. The Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, or “JETSI” project will help fund 50 of the trucks, with 10 additional Volvo VNR Electrics funded by Volvo Trucks North America and SWITCH-ON.

The charging infrastructure to support this fleet will be installed at NFI’s Ontario, Calif. facility and feature 150kW and 350 kW ultra-fast chargers. The chargers will serve NFI’s growing fleet of battery-electric freight trucks used for drayage at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, picking up containers from the ports and transporting them back to the Ontario facility. To bolster resiliency, leverage renewable electricity, and reduce ongoing costs, multiple megawatts (MW) of distributed energy resources (DER) will be co-located with the charging infrastructure, including both solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage.

Story continues

"As NFI continues to spearhead supply chain sustainability and minimize the industry's environmental impact, many elements need to align to ensure we continue making progress," said Bill Bliem, Senior Vice President of Fleet Services at NFI. "Throughout our experience, we've learned that having the right partners, technology, and access to safe, reliable and fast-charging infrastructure are essential to the successful implementation of EVs. We are excited for this opportunity to collaborate with the charging infrastructure experts at Electrify America as we move beyond our demonstration projects and scale our Ontario facility infrastructure to support a 100% electric drayage fleet."

In addition to NFI and Electrify America’s investments, the electric truck charging infrastructure project is partially funded by a joint project between the California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative, “JETSI” project) to advance electric fleet adoption.

This announcement comes on the heels of Electrify America’s second “Green City” investment to advance charging electrification for public transit and heavy-duty electric vehicles in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, among other areas of the Wilmington neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles. Electrify America and NFI’s new initiative will continue efforts to address the negative impact of emissions in this predominantly disadvantaged and low-income community (sixty-four percent of Long Beach and the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles is classified as low-income and disadvantaged by the California Air Resources Board).

Electrify America Network Expansion

In addition to selling charging solutions to those investing in electrification, Electrify America is continuing its mission to advance electric vehicle adoption among everyday drivers. The company recently announced its “Boost Plan” to more than double its current EV charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada, with plans to have more than 1,800 ultra-fast charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers installed by the end of 2025. The expansion will increase the deployment of 150 and 350 kilowatt chargers – 350kW being the fastest speed commercially available today – and help pave the way for more electric vehicles in North America.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to have more than 1,700 total charging stations with over 9,500 chargers by end of 2025. During this period, the company will be expanding to 49 states and the District of Columbia, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America earned the “2020 EV Charging Infrastructure Best-in-Test” award from umlaut, an independent testing & validation company, as published in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine noting the company’s accessibility and seamless customer experience. Electrify America’s Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and employs over 14,500 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,500 tractors and 12,500 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 owner operators. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 owner operators. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

Media Contact

Mike Moran, Electrify America

Mike.Moran@ElectrifyAmerica.com

(703) 872-7936

Bill Bliem, Senior Vice President Fleet Services, NFI Industries

bill.bliem@nfiindustries.com

(856) 507-4443

Attachment

CONTACT: Kristen Gifford Electrify America 4242227737 kristen.gifford@gladstein.org



