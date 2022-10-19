U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,711.00
    -21.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,433.00
    -143.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,143.50
    -55.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.50
    -14.40 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +1.49 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.40
    -17.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.22 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0097 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    +0.0960 (+2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    -0.14 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1224
    -0.0098 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7670
    +0.5800 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,161.13
    -444.97 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.72
    -9.99 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,922.44
    -14.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

ELECTRIFY EXPO INDUSTRY DAY ADDS GM, VOLVO, AND NHTSA TO INDUSTRY DAY SPEAKER LINEUP NOVEMBER 11 IN AUSTIN TX

·3 min read

  • NHTSA and Consumer Reports keynotes to reveal findings on US transportation infrastructure and what's driving and hindering EV adoption

  • GM to share plans on providing residential and commercial customers with the ability to power their homes and businesses, send energy back to grids

  • Top financial and mobility industry analysts explore what's next for electrified transportation

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric vehicle festival, is set to host the EV Industry's brightest minds for a full day of keynotes, expert panels, fireside chats, and networking with other industry leaders on November 11, 2022, (https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day), at Circuit of the Americas, (COTA) in Austin Texas. There will also be a festival preview of the weekend where Industry Day attendees get early access to experience the newest products and technologies from various EV manufacturers, including auto, aerial, commercial, and micromobility.

The Industry-only day will feature top analysts, the latest research findings among consumers in America, and C-suite executives from leading automotive manufacturers and mobility companies. These experts will discuss key challenges, insights, and future trends in e-mobility as we enter the age of electrification. Industry Day in Austin will be held within the Events Center at COTA.

"With the recent passing of the Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act, there has been significant attention on the EV Industry," said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. "Industry Day is the #1 forum for leaders across the industry to share how industry challenges are being addressed and discuss the exponential growth that lies ahead. This is a must-attend event for Industry Professionals, Media, Government Officials, and EV Enthusiasts."

Select Speakers Include:

  • General Motors, Mark F. Bole, VP and Head of V2X and Battery Solutions

  • Volvo Cars USA, Jim Nichols, Head of Product & Technology Consumer Offer

  • NHTSA, Ann Carlson, Acting Administrator, US Department of Transportation

  • Consumer Reports, Chris Harto, Senior Policy Analyst, Transportation & Energy

  • Snow Lake Lithium, Philip Gross, CEO & Chairman of the Board

  • Polaris, Andrew Chasse, VP, Corporate Strategy & Partnerships

  • Specialized Bikes, Saul Leiken, Global Category Leader

  • Chargeway, Matt Teske, Founder and CEO

  • Bosch eBike Systems Americas, Claudia Wasko, GM, and VP, Americas

  • Highland Electric Fleets, Duncan McIntyre, CEO

  • Ideanomics, Alf Poor, CEO

  • Earnst & Young, Drew Johnston, Senior Manager, eMobility Strategy & Transformation

  • Edmunds, Jessica Caldwell, Director, Automotive Insights

  • S&P Global Insights | IHS Markit, Stephanie Brinley, Analyst

  • Guidehouse Insights, Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst

  • Cox Automotive Insights, Michelle Krebs, Analyst

For a full lineup, schedule, and ticket info for November 11, 2022, at Circuit of the Americas, visit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day

Media Registration and ticketing at: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Electrify Expo Media Contact

Mission Control Communications
electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrify-expo-industry-day-adds-gm-volvo-and-nhtsa-to-industry-day-speaker-lineup-november-11-in-austin-tx-301652887.html

SOURCE Electrify Expo

