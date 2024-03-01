Electro Optic Systems Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Electro Optic Systems Holdings (ASX:EOS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$221.8m (up 61% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$33.3m (loss narrowed by 37% from FY 2022).

AU$0.21 loss per share (improved from AU$0.36 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Electro Optic Systems Holdings EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 26%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.5% growth forecast for the Global Aerospace & Defense industry.

Performance of the market in Australia.

The company's shares are up 9.7% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Electro Optic Systems Holdings' balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.