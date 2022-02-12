U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,370.53
    -708.69 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Electrochromic Materials Market Size, Share, Analysis, and Industry Forecasts up to 2026| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrochromic materials market potential difference will be USD 4.02 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. However, the report identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 20.11% from 2021 to 2026. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis on the crucial factors influencing the market's growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electrochromic Materials Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electrochromic Materials Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more information on the YOY and CAGR growth, Read our Sample Report

Electrochromic Materials 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge Analysis

Increased use in the automobile industry is one of the key factors driving the global electrochromic materials market growth. The automotive industry is a big market with great development potential in terms of the demand for electrochromic glass and films. These glasses are being increasingly deployed in doors, windows, sunroofs, and rearview mirrors to offer improved control over light and heat emission. This also lowers the vehicles' cooling and lighting expenses. In addition, the development on electric cars will also gain traction in the upcoming years, mainly in Europe, China, and the US. Electric cars also deploy smart glasses manufactured from electrochromic materials. Thus, rising development of electric cars will further drive the electrochromic materials market's growth during the forecast period.

However, drawbacks in conventional materials and their high processing cost will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period. The benefits of electrochromic windows have yet to be exploited on a large scale, as traditional materials have a high cost, durability, and functionality limitations. Traditional electrochromic fall short of the ideal smart window and have failed to obtain widespread acceptance, which is expected to hinder the growth of the electrochromic materials market during the forecast period.

View Report Outlook to Know more about the Key Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Electrochromic Materials 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of each contributing segment of the market, Download a FREE Sample

Electrochromic Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The electrochromic materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the electrochromic materials market include Ashwin Ushas Corp., Changzhou Spectrum New Material Co. Ltd., ChromoGenics AB, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Gentex Corp., Giner Inc., iGlass Technology Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., View, Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electrochromic materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Electrochromic Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electrochromic materials market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electrochromic materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electrochromic materials market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrochromic materials market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

USB Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Memory Cards Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electrochromic Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.05

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ashwin Ushas Corp., Changzhou Spectrum New Material Co. Ltd., ChromoGenics AB, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Gentex Corp., Giner Inc., iGlass Technology Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., View, Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Smart windows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Displays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ashwin Ushas Corp.

  • Changzhou Spectrum New Material Co. Ltd.

  • ChromoGenics AB

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Gentex Corp.

  • Giner Inc.

  • iGlass Technology Inc.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrochromic-materials-market-size-share-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-up-to-2026-17-000-technavio-reports-301479766.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • Oil is the hottest sector, and Wall Street analysts see upside of up to 48% for favored stocks

    Analysts favor Canadian oil companies plus some large U.S. players like ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger and Valero. And don't forget the dividends.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as White House warns attack could come ‘any day now’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    It was like a splash of cold water to the face, but there’s reason to be optimistic about the stock market in the weeks and months ahead. At Friday's peak, the was up 5% from its Jan. 27 low, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke and spooked investors.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Soros Cut Stake in Big Tech Stocks Before Selloff, Added Peloton

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management reduced its holdings of big tech stocks prior to January’s market tumult, while disclosing a $2 billion stake in electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapGeorge Soros’s inve

  • How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect the chip industry

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo details ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact the computer chip and semiconductor industry, including disruptions in flows of raw materials necessary for production.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Tesla Inc., (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Getting Stronger, and it may be Time to Reevaluate

    You might wonder if the recent events can make buying Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock a more approachable proposition. The stock has been down some 30% from its November highs, and currently trades at a very volatile US$ 934.8b Market Cap. There have also been news of recall, inflation and the latest earnings report, so we will put this all together, and see how the company fares.

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Splunk Jumps on Report That Cisco Made $20 Billion-Plus Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Splunk Inc. jumped as much as 16% in late trading on a report that Cisco Systems Inc. made an offer of more than $20 billion for the software company.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe shares climbed as high as $133.25 following

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of leading marijuana stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) jumped in afternoon trading Friday, after the company beat analyst targets for fiscal second-quarter 2022 revenue and predicted it will achieve "adjusted EBITDA profitability" in the first half of next year. Aurora's good news is even lifting the shares of its fellow travelers in cannabis, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis shares are up 3.5% -- but Tilray is up a respectable 2.9%, too, and Canopy Growth is actually surging most of all, up 7%!

  • Goodyear Plunges as the Tiremaker Sees Inflation Pressures in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. suffered its worse loss since Black Monday in 1987 after the company said inflationary pressures are likely to continue this year, tarnishing a quarter in which results outpaced expectations.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over U