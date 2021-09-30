electroCore Presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference has been rescheduled to today, September 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM eastern time.

Details for the company’s presentation are as follows:

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Rescheduled Time: 12:40 pm EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

