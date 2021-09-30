U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

electroCore Presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

electroCore, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference has been rescheduled to today, September 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM eastern time.

Details for the company’s presentation are as follows:

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference:
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Rescheduled Time: 12:40 pm EDT
Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.
For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

CONTACT: Investors: Rich Cockrell CG Capital 404-736-3838 ecor@cg.capital or Media Contact: Jackie Dorsky electroCore 908-313-6331 Jackie.dorsky@electrocore.com


