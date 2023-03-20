Electrohydraulic Pumps Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 9.24% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific led the market is expected to have the highest CAGR over the next five years.

Farmington, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electrohydraulic Pumps Market Size Was Estimated At USD 1327 Million In 2022, Growing at a CAGR Of 9.24% During The Forecast Period Of 2022 To 2030. Electro-Hydraulic Pumps (EHPs) are newer versions of hydraulic pumps that use less fuel and produce fewer emissions. Electrohydraulic Pumps are mostly made or designed for all-electric and hybrid-electric mobile applications.

The electro-hydraulic pump system is made up of an electric motor that is directly connected to a hydraulic pump and is controlled by a high-performance mobile reinforced drive.

During the forecast period, the global market for electro-hydraulic pumps is expected to grow quickly. This is because electro-hydraulic pumps are being used more and more in applications like electric power steering, electro-hydraulic systems, and circuits.

Market Dynamics:

Electro-hydraulic pumps are more efficient than traditional pumps, and there is a shift towards electro-hydraulic pumping. This has affected the growth of the electro-hydraulic pump market over the forecast period. Over the next few years, the global market for electric hydraulic pumps is expected to grow quickly. This is because electric hydraulic pumps are being used more and more in applications like electric power steering and electrohydraulic systems and circuits. In the past few years, things like falling oil prices have had a big effect on the pump industry. This is likely to slow the growth of the global electro-hydraulic pumps market.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the global electric hydraulic pump market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Electro-hydraulic pumps are mostly sold in North America, and the United States is a key market because of its industrialization and technological progress.

During the forecast period, the electric hydraulic pump market is expected to grow quickly in Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. This is because developing countries like India and China are building more infrastructures. This is expected to boost the industrial segment of the electric hydraulic pump market across the region.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 9.24% from 2023 to 2030. By Type Wound Field Motors, Permanent Magnet Motors, Other By Application Electric Power Steering, Electro-Hydraulic Systems and Circuits, Other By Companies Bosch Rexroth AG, Allied Motion, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Vetus Inc., Cembre S.p.A., Rittal Inc., Hansa-tmp srl, Gemini Power Hydraulics Private Limited, Mile-X Equipment, Inc., Intercable GmbH Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Bosch Rexroth AG, Allied Motion, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Vetus Inc., Cembre S.p.A., Rittal Inc., Hansa-tmp srl, Gemini Power Hydraulics Private Limited, Mile-X Equipment, Inc., Intercable GmbH, and others.

By Type

Wound Field Motors

Permanent Magnet Motors

Others

By Application

Electric Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Systems and Circuits

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

