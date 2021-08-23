U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Electrolux Brings Passion for a More Sustainable Future to New Line of Kitchen and Laundry Appliances

·3 min read

New home appliances combine the ultimate in design and technology to help homeowners enjoy a better tomorrow.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux North America is announcing a new line of feature-rich kitchen and laundry appliances that enable the modern homeowner to live a more sustainable lifestyle without compromise.

The strong consumer reviews for the new Electrolux suite of kitchen appliances confirm we are all looking for new ways to eat and live healthier lives.
Electrolux is committed to a sustainable future, both in our manufacturing operations and in our consumers' homes.

The new suite of kitchen appliances includes an impressive range of cooking and refrigeration products packed with thoughtful technologies designed to inspire culinary creativity. Adding to that is a new collection of washers and dryers that marry the industry's most effective stain removal with exciting features designed to help consumers extend the life of their clothing, all while conserving water and energy.

Electrolux has long been a globally recognized leader in sustainability and the company is furthering that leadership with its ambitious 2030 sustainability targets, including becoming circular and climate-neutral in its operations. These new kitchen and laundry launches represent the next step toward the 2030 targets of making sustainable eating the preferred choice globally and making clothes last twice as long with half the environmental impact.

"We are deeply committed to a more sustainable future, both in our own manufacturing operations and in our consumers' homes," said Amie Guy, vice president of marketing for Electrolux North America. "Our strong consumer reviews and the interest in the appliances' sustainability features confirm that we are all looking for ways to eat and live healthier lives while reducing our environmental impact."

Headlining the new kitchen suite is the lineup of wall ovens that take flavor to the next level with Electrolux's built-in Air Sous Vide technology. Electrolux's patented Air Sous Vide technology uses precisely controlled heat and airflow to ensure meats and vegetables are cooked to perfection – just like traditional sous vide but without water. Because the Electrolux wall ovens can achieve sous vide results without the need for a water bath, consumers can enhance the juiciness, texture and flavor of a wider variety of dishes including vegetable lasagnas and vegan cheesecakes.

"Through this technology, which uniquely preserves the nutritional value and flavor of foods, we can even encourage more sustainable eating choices, including plant-based recipes and diets that can have a proven positive impact on the environment," stated Guy

Among the new laundry lineup is the Electrolux front load washer that provides the most effective stain removal with SmartBoost® -- the only technology that premixes water and detergent to remove stains to make clothes last longer. The washer also includes the Optic Whites™ cycle which keeps whites whiter than bleach, extending the life of clothing and fabrics without the use of harsh chemicals.

The new collection of dryers features a front load electric dryer with Electrolux's Balanced Dry™ technology which eliminates temperature spikes and keeps garments cooler throughout the cycle without adding additional dry time. LuxCare® Dry saves time and energy and prevents clothes from over or under-drying using Electrolux's unique moisture sensor that detects humidity on the surface and inside items to ensure all fabrics are treated with precision and care.

"In addition to being energy-efficient, our new washers and dryers are specifically designed to help preserve fabrics, making them last longer," added Guy. "By helping consumers take better care of the clothes they already own, we are doing our part in helping people live a more sustainable lifestyle."

Electrolux's new kitchen suite and its new line of fabric care products are available now. For more information on these new products and Electrolux's For the Better 2030 initiative, please visit https://www.electroluxappliances.com/.

About Electrolux North America

Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. They reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through the company's solutions and operations. Under their brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, they sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. Learn more at www.electroluxappliances.com.

The new Electrolux collection of washers and dryers marry the industry&#x002019;s most effective stain removal with innovative new features to help consumers extend the life of their clothing, all while conserving water and energy.
Electrolux logo (PRNewsFoto/Electrolux)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolux-brings-passion-for-a-more-sustainable-future-to-new-line-of-kitchen-and-laundry-appliances-301360631.html

SOURCE Electrolux North America

