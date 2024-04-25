Long-time Electrolux CEO Jonas Samuelson to step down, leave board

FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) -Electrolux, the world's second-biggest appliances maker, said on Thursday its chief executive Jonas Samuelson would leave his position and the board on Jan. 1, 2025.

The board will now initiate a recruitment process for a successor of Samuelson, who was the company's CEO for more than eight years.

Electrolux, which prices its products at the premium end of the market, has struggled to compete with cheaper rivals such as China's Midea.

Its North America division has weighed on the company for some time due to delays in reaching full capacity at its new appliance factory, weak demand as well as intense price competition.

The firm had said in February it expects consumer sentiment to stay weak in early 2024 as customers seek cheaper alternatives, but the home appliance maker sees demand in major markets stabilising later throughout the year.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Wheat Almost Erases Year-to-Date Losses With Focus on Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures traded in Chicago nearly erased losses so far this year, with prices climbing on concerns over weather in key producers.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManFu

  • Bitcoin Mining Pool ViaBTC Sells 'Epic' First Post-Halving Sat for $2.13M

    The pool mined the first block after last week's halving, winning an "epic" sat in the process.

  • Analysis-NYCB faces tough choices on CRE loans, balance sheet diversification

    New York Community Bancorp will have to lure buyers for its commercial real estate (CRE) loans with steep discounts and diversify its revenue as it races to shore up its finances. The bank's new management has promised to unveil a turnaround plan this month after losses on CRE loans, NYCB's core business, sparked a rout that wiped nearly $6 billion off its market value and sparked ratings downgrades. A $1 billion investment led by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital has shored up the bank for the short-term, but it still needs to bolster its capital and shrink its exposure to the CRE sector, which has been hammered by higher interest rates.

  • Merck Stock Gains On Its Blockbuster Cancer Drug Keytruda, Raises Annual Outlook

    On Thursday, U.S. drug maker Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) reported first-quarter sales of $15.8 billion, up 9% year-over-year, beating the consensus estimate of $15.2 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, sales increased 24%. Merck reported adjusted EPS of $2.07, up 48%Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.88. Merck’s pharmaceutical unit booked $14.01 billion in revenue during the first quarter, up 10% Y/Y. Related: Merck’s $11B Bet Pays As FDA Approves Sotatercept For Rare Lung Disease. Me

  • Why Whirlpool Stock Went Into a Downward Spiral Today

    The company is still trying to improve its profitability.

  • Chevron, Exxon profits expected to drop despite rising oil prices

    Chevron and ExxonMobil are expected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings per share.

  • Net neutrality restored as FCC votes to regulate internet providers

    The FCC on Thursday restored “net neutrality” rules that prevent broadband internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T from favoring some sites and apps over others. The move effectively reinstates a net neutrality order the commission first issued in 2015 during the Obama administration; under then-President Donald Trump, the FCC subsequently repealed those rules in 2017. Net neutrality is the principle that providers of internet service should treat all traffic equally.

  • Warren Buffett Says 'When It Rains Gold, Put Out The Bucket' And This High Yield Investment Is Making It Rain

    In his 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, legendary investor Warren Buffett wrote, “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we ...

  • Hertz loses another $200 million from its EVs

    Car-rental operator Hertz reported it lost another $200 million due to its EV gamble.

  • Southwest Airlines reports news that sends its stock plunging

    The airline also announced that it will be pulling out of four airports.