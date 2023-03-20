U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.50
    -22.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,846.00
    -225.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,595.75
    -49.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,726.30
    -12.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.90
    -1.84 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.10
    +32.60 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.51
    +4.52 (+19.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6510
    -1.1520 (-0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,219.85
    +1,249.48 (+4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.00
    +41.99 (+7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.61
    -50.79 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Electrolux Group hosts Capital Markets Update today

PR Newswire
·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group hosts its Capital Markets Update for investors, financial analysts, and media representatives at 15.00 CET today. President & CEO Jonas Samuelson and other senior Group executives will provide an update on how the company is executing its strategy to drive profitable growth and deliver on its financial targets. Focus will be on growth opportunities in the aftermarket business and lifting financial performance in North America to the Group target level by executing on the earlier announced turnaround measures.

"Our strategy and financial targets are unchanged, with an operating margin for the Group of at least 6% over a business cycle as the top priority," says Jonas Samuelson. "We have a path to reach an operating margin of at least 6% mid-term, both for the Group and for business area North America, with the turnaround program in North America as a key component. The earnings impact from the previously announced cost reduction program is estimated to be above SEK 7bn in 2024 compared to 2022, whereof SEK 4-5bn is expected in 2023. This is expected to result in a positive operating cash flow for 2023."

With the cost reduction measures being implemented in business area North America, cost per unit in the Anderson and Springfield factories will significantly improve near-term, reaching competitive cost levels. Another key earnings contributor for business area North America is commercial growth in higher value categories, which the investments in new and innovative modular product architectures enable.

While the North American business area operating margin has been challenged in recent years, the other three business areas have showed a solid operating margin development over time. In addition to the previously announced cost reduction measures and the North American turnaround, continued commercial growth in these three business areas is expected to contribute to reach a Group operating margin of at least 6% mid-term. This is mainly enabled by leveraging recent investments in modularized product architectures that have resulted in very competitive product ranges. Aftermarket growth is also an important component.

The Group's aftermarket business contributes favorably to the operating margin, with more than four times higher profit margin compared to the appliances business. In addition, the aftermarket business contributes to increased appliances sales through loyalty purchases and strengthened brand recognition. With Consumables and accessories as well as Out-of-warranty repairs as main growth drivers, the Group has a clear path to reach the target of 10% aftermarket sales of Group sales in 2025. The Group's long-term ambition is for aftermarket sales to account for around 15% of total Group sales.

The Capital Markets Update can be accessed via a webcast here. Presentations from the event will be available here as from approx.12.00 CET today. An on-demand version of the event recording will be available on the following day on the same webpage.

The business and market outlooks provided in the Electrolux Group fourth-quarter earnings report on February 2, 2023, remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Electrolux Group Press Hotline
+46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3736778/1925415.pdf

230320 PRM CMU 2023 eng final

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrolux-group-hosts-capital-markets-update-today-301775834.html

Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Investors dump Credit Suisse stock and bonds after UBS rescue

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Investors dumped Credit Suisse shares and bonds on Monday after rival UBS agreed at the weekend to take over the 167-year old bank for just a fraction of its market value, with hefty backstops from the Swiss government. Credit Suisse shares slid by almost 62% in Swiss premarket trading to around 0.61 Swiss francs ($0.6578), while the value of its additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible bonds that is considered to be the riskiest type of debt banks can use - dropped as low as 1 cent on the dollar after the bank said 16 billion Swiss francs worth of the debt will be written down to zero. "In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the government."

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThese money man

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingBrent’s nearest timespread — a measure o

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • Credit Suisse Bond-Wipeout Threatens $250 Billion Market

    Credit Suisse Group emergency merger with UBS Group will wipe out the bank’s riskiest bonds, rattling investors in the quarter-trillion-dollar market for similar European bank debt. Credit Suisse also referenced the decision in a statement, saying it was informed by Finma that the bonds would be “written off to zero.” AT1 bonds—also known as contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos—were introduced after the financial crisis as a way to transfer banking risk away from taxpayers and onto bondholders.