Electrolux Inks Partnership With Freightos For Air Freight Efficiency

Home appliances company Electrolux Group has partnered with Freightos Ltd (NASDAQ: CRGO) to improve its freight booking process across its forwarders and carriers.

With the partnership, Electrolux aims to optimize freight spend and improve freight decision-making to deliver supply chain agility and efficiency.

Along with analytics and workflows, Freightos will facilitate the Electrolux procurement team to make real-time, door-to-door air cargo procurement decisions and make instant electronic air cargo bookings.

Freightos’ platform also has the option to select and book freight routes based on estimated carbon emissions.

“Freightos empowers our planners to book the freight that they need at the cost and delivery time which is aligned with their budget and requirements,” said Electrolux Logistics Purchasing Director Daniel Cole.

“This removes unnecessary back and forth between planners and buyers, all while giving us in Purchasing the consolidated data to influence future supplier decisions.”

Price Action: CRGO shares are down by 12.80% at $2.18 premarket on the last check Monday.

