U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.50
    -100.50 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,285.00
    -781.00 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,102.00
    -405.50 (-3.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.00
    -46.10 (-2.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.62
    +6.52 (+7.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.70
    +49.30 (+2.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.75 (+3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0128 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    37.02
    +8.21 (+28.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    -0.0131 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6470
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,160.34
    -3,671.31 (-9.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.27
    -78.11 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.15
    -232.03 (-3.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Electrolux issues Green Bond loans

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today issued two bond loans within its Green Bond Framework, raising an aggregate amount of SEK 2 billion to fund investments and other projects with environmental benefits.

"We continue to connect our sustainability ambitions to our financing strategy with this issue of green bond loans. It reflects our commitment to continue to be an industry leader in sustainability, and is a confirmation of our sustainability credentials," says Vanessa Butani, Electrolux VP Sustainability.

The bond loans are issued on February 24, 2022 with maturity on February 24, 2027. One of the bond loans, in the amount of SEK 750 million, is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 1.705% annually. The other bond loan, in the amount of SEK 1,250 million, has a floating interest rate.

The bonds are being issued under Electrolux EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme and Electrolux Green Bond Framework. The bond proceeds will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible "green assets" as defined in the framework.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Detailed information on the bond loan and terms of the issuance is found here on the Group's web site. Read more about the Electrolux Green Bond Framework here.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-issues-green-bond-loans,c3513046

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3513046/1539857.pdf

PR_Green Bond loans

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolux-issues-green-bond-loans-301489563.html

SOURCE Electrolux

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussi

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Anglo American more than triples annual payout with $6.2bn in dividends

    Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Analyst comments after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest-scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.