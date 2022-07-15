U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

Electrolux launches Appliance-as-a-Service program to promote circular economy

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry first, Electrolux is launching a new `Appliance-as-a-Service' program for landlords and has signed one of Sweden's largest landlords, SKB, as the first customer. Electrolux is committed to contributing to the circular economy by integrating a circular approach into home appliance products and solutions and this is the latest example.

An appliance breaking down and needing repair or replacement can cause hassle and difficulties for a landlord, and may mean that a tenant is unable to cook, clean their clothes or dishes, whilst the landlord sources a repair or replacement. And right now, 68% of Swedish landlords* also throw out products unnecessarily, adding to environmental impact.

With this new subscription-based business model, SKB (Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsförening) pays a monthly fee for which Electrolux installs, cares for and repairs the products, prolonging the appliance life length and reducing the carbon footprint per building. When an appliance replacement is needed, Electrolux will also oversee refurbishment as well as product recycling. The program is available to all developers and landlords; private, municipal, cooperative and also new building projects, student homes, holiday parks among others.

"Our new Appliance-as-a-Service program is an innovative and sustainable business model that contributes to a more circular economy. It means landlords and tenants can reduce their environmental impact, while we also make everyday life easier for them. We look forward to developing this service across other markets," said Stefan Borgquist, Senior Category Manager Product as a Service in BA Europe, Electrolux.

Electrolux has ambitious sustainability goals and the sustainability framework, For the Better 2030, defines how Electrolux works to achieve a Better Company, Better Solutions and Better Living. The Appliance-as-a-Service program for landlords is an example of a 'Better Solution' that promotes the circular economy and enables consumers to live more sustainably.

"At Electrolux we aim to lead in circular solutions where it matters. This new business model for landlords is a way for us to take the responsibility to optimise the appliance lifetime, making it sustainably better for us, our customers and the planet," said Peter Spencer, VP Consumer Direct Interaction BA Europe, Electrolux.

The program will be rolled out across additional markets later this year, starting in Europe.

*Vinnova joint research project in Sweden, where three landlords and Electrolux has interviewed the 24 largest social landlords ("Vitvarubaserade funktionstjänster för bostadsbolag", 2019).

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

  • Circle’s Detailed Reserve Report Shows Only Cash, Short-Term Treasurys Back USDC Stablecoin

    The asset breakdown comes at a time when crypto firms and their finances are under increased scrutiny in the on-going crypto credit crisis.

  • Novavax Finally Nabs Covid-19 Vaccine EUA; What’s Next?

    Finally, it’s done. After lengthy delays, on Wednesday, Novavax (NVAX) announced that the FDA had at long last provided the EUA (emergency use authorization) for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV-2373 - to be used as a two-dose vaccine for adults ages 18 and over. The approved label is mostly in-line with the June VRBPAC panel’s opinions; the committee unanimously backed Novavax’s shot. Since the pandemic’s onset, Novavax’ offering is the 4th to gain approval in the U.S. In contrast to the Pfizer and

  • U.S. oil prices fall to their lowest settlement since April

    Oil futures declined on Thursday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices marking their lowest settlement since April. "Concerns about faltering demand are beginning to overtake supply worries linked to the Russia-Ukraine war and that is putting pressure on energy futures markets this week," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research, told MarketWatch. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery fell 52 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $95.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada uses 'shock and awe' to bolster inflation-fighting credibility

    The Bank of Canada unveiled a 'shock-and-awe' full-percentage-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a surprise move that marked a change in messaging for a central bank desperate to show it can tame the worst inflation since 1983, analysts said. Two previous 50-basis-point rate hikes in April and June were clearly signaled by Governor Tiff Macklem.

  • Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying?

    Asset manager competition and fee-based models keep slashing investor fees, according to independent research firm Morningstar. The group's annual fund fee report, which evaluates trends in the cost of U.S. open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, found that the asset-weighted average expense ratio … Continue reading → The post Investors Saved Almost $7 Billion in Falling Fund Fees: Are You Overpaying? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Global Oil-Supply Crisis Shows Signs of Easing, IEA Says

    The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of slowing as flagging economic growth weighs on crude demand and sanctions on Russia have less impact on oil production than expected, the International Energy Agency said.

  • JPMorgan Halts Share Buybacks as Earnings Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. temporarily suspended share buybacks and reported second-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ estimates, driving the stock as much as 5.1% lower. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mort

  • Victoria’s Secret & Co. unites business lines, names new CEO

    An effort to streamline operations has led to a 5% reduction in the company's home office headcount and will result in an estimated $40 million cost reduction.

  • Mosaic Stock Strength Rating Climbs Amid Soaring Profits

    On Thursday, Mosaic reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile. Mosaic stock, like most stocks, has taken a hit in the 2022 bear market. The RS Rating hike puts Mosaic stock in that elite group.

  • Macron says Putin using gas as 'weapon of war' amid rationing fears

    French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Russia of using energy as a “weapon of war” as the chief executive of oil and gas giant Shell warned gas rationing in Europe this winter was possible.

  • Hilcorp, Exxon and Conoco Top Greenhouse Gas Emitters, Environmental Groups Say

    New report is based on data oil-and-gas firms submitted to U.S. on emissions of carbon dioxide and methane.

  • Fresh Scrutiny of Alibaba Sends China Tech Stocks Into Tailspin

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China’s tech shares just got another reminder that regulatory scrutiny into the sector is unlikely to go away anytime soon despite a concerted effort by authorities to shore up a flagging economy.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could We

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Software Sector Volatility?

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has rebounded. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • JPMorgan net income falls, misses estimates

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares fell 3.5% in premarket trades on Thursday after the megabank missed its profit target in the face of geopolitical tension, high inflation and weaker consumer confidence. JPMorgan said its profit fell to $8.65 billion, or $2.76 a share, from $11.95 billion, or $3.78 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Reported revenue rose to $30.72 billion from $30.48 billion. Managed revenue increased to $31.6 billion from $31.4 billion. Analysts expected JPMorgan Chase to report secon

  • MATIC crypto skyrockets as Polygon joins Disney accelerator

    Polygon was selected as one of the 2022 participants for Disney’s accelerator program on Wednesday, triggering the project’s cryptocurrency MATIC to rise by more than 15%. See related article: Aespa, NCT’s SM Entertainment builds metaverse studio Kwangya Fast facts The Walt Disney Company did not announce any of its own crypto projects, but the 2022 […]

  • Yen plunges to weakest versus the buck since 1998, eyes 140.

    The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level versus the Japanese yen this century as traders bought the rampant buck in anticipation of more sharp rate rises from the Federal Reserve. The greenback rose 1.3% to 139.20 yen (USDJPY) the cheapest price for the Japanese currency since 1998. The yen has fallen by 21% against the dollar so far this year, a sharper move than the 12% drop for the euro and the 13% decline for the British pound.

  • 'Pomp' on Blockchain Jobs Outlook: 'Huge Trend of Brain Drain From Wall Street to Crypto'

    Entrepreneur and investor Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano joins "Community Crypto" host Isaiah Jackson to discuss key takeaways and trends he's seeing in the crypto job market amid a wave of layoffs and hiring freezes across the industry.

  • Celsius Network Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

    Celsius Network, the crypto lender facing a liquidity crisis, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Ropes & Gray LLP Partner Ryan Preston Dahl discusses the developments and potential ramifications for users.

  • Morningstar: 2 Health-Care Stocks With Dip-Buying Potential

    Morningstar has identified two health-care companies it likes that are now trading around fair value and are close to buying range.

  • Celsius' Mining Unit Files for Bankruptcy

    Celsius Network's mining unit, which said in March it planned to go public, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its parent company. CoinDesk Managing Editor for Companies Aoyon Ashraf discusses the developing story and potential impact on the mining industry at large.