U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,712.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,644.50
    -9.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,082.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.92
    +0.65 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    -0.41 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3267
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1290
    +0.3130 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,155.37
    -121.93 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.69
    -5.86 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Electrolux reduces sea transport emissions by 15% in 2022

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux will now use more sustainable fuels for 25% of its total sea freight. By partnering with shipping companies Maersk and CMA CGM Group to use biofuel based on waste oils and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), Electrolux will reduce its sea transport greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent already in 2022.

Electrolux is working toward halving its transport emissions by 2025. To reach this target two important agreements have been signed with shipping companies Maersk and CMA CGM. With the new agreements in place, 25% of Electrolux Group's total sea freight will be transported using the most effective solutions for decarbonizing available in the market right now. 80,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEU) will now be transported by using Maersk's biofuel, which is based on certified waste oils such as used cooking oil, and CMA CGM's solution based on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and guarantee of origin biomethane.

"These partnerships put Electrolux at the forefront in terms of the percentage of the total volume of products being transported in a more sustainable way. As we continuously contract increasing volumes of biofuel for sea transportation, we are also supporting the overall market development toward more sustainable practices for shipping goods across the world", says Carsten Franke, Electrolux Chief Operating Officer.

The agreement container logistics company Maersk involves using a second-generation biofuel that is a blend of used cooking oil and standard fuel. The biofuel generates 88% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to bunker fuel and is certified as a sustainable fuel by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) body.

"To ensure significant emissions reductions in this decade and to help our customers decarbonize their supply chains, we are offering the most sustainable product available in the market right now. We are delighted that Electrolux has chosen Maersk ECO Delivery to assist them on their journey towards net zero. To Maersk, achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is a strategic imperative. Collaborating with our customers is essential to deliver on our ambitious, mutual climate goals", said Kim Pedersen, Head of Sales & Marketing, Maersk.

The agreement with shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group will use CMA CGM's CLEANER Energy LNG solution based on LNG and guarantee of origin biomethane, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% compared with bunker fuel.

Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, said: "As the 6th IPCC report recalled again recently, it is urgent to act now to limit the negative consequences of global warming. Therefore CMA CGM is taking concrete actions now by adopting the best available solutions such as LNG, biomethane and biofuels, while stepping up its investments and partnerships to develop a supply chain for new zero-carbon technologies such as synthetic methane. With the largest fleet of e-methane ready vessels already deployed, the CMA CGM Group is able to help shippers like Electrolux make significant strides in de-carbonizing shipping. As more shippers move their cargoes on sustainable fuels through our range of ACT with CMA CGM+ solutions, we are building on the economics for alternative fuels to accelerate the energy transition in shipping".

Vanessa Butani, Electrolux VP Sustainability, said: "By promoting more sustainable shipping practices, we demonstrate that we are serious about reducing our carbon footprint and working together across industries to drive the market for low-emission fuels. We will continue to closely monitor sustainability developments in the shipping industry to identify further opportunities to contribute toward our climate neutrality objective".

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-reduces-sea-transport-emissions-by-15--in-2022,c3530297

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3530297/1552304.pdf

PR_Green shipping

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/i/sea-freight,c3027938

Sea freight

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolux-reduces-sea-transport-emissions-by-15-in-2022-301508730.html

SOURCE Electrolux

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Power Crisis Was a Decade in Making and Won’t Go Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s worst power crisis in over a decade is a culmination of events starting from the Fukushima disaster, and is an issue that the nation won’t be able to quickly shake.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveThe world’s third-largest econo

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • China Faces Worst Crop Conditions Ever Due to Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- More extreme weather caused by rising global temperatures — compounded by geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic — is hindering China’s effort to ensure food supplies for its 1.4 billion population. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DovePresi

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Russia warns of sharp Caspian pipeline oil export drop after storm

    Pavel Sorokin, a deputy energy minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm. A storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of CPC, one of the world's biggest oil pipelines, which ships crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said earlier on Tuesday.

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • Watch This Silverado Get Tossed Around by a Tornado Then Drive Away Like Nothing Happened

    Whoever was behind the wheel was lucky to survive, much less drive away.

  • Texas has enough wind and solar power to phase out coal entirely. There’s just one huge catch.

    Only one third of proposed solar and wind projects in Texas could phase out coal entirely, but the state's aging electrical infrastructure is a major problem.

  • Musk hands over first Teslas from German gigafactory

    STORY: Elon Musk busted out his signature dance moves on Tuesday, as Tesla officially opened its gigafactory in Germany - the company's first manufacturing facility in Europe."I am incredibly excited to hand over the first production cars from our incredible team here at GigaBerlin Brandenburg... Tesla will make sure that this will be a gemstone for the area, for Germany, for Europe and for the world."Musk toured the plant with Germany's chancellor, who hailed the gigafactory as the future of the car industry."This decision to build a car factory in this country was the right decision and sign of progress and the future of the auto industry." But not everyone thought it was the right decision. Environmental activists blocked the factory's entrance and displayed banners highlighting its high water use.Musk had hoped to open the factory eight months ago, but licensing delays and local concerns around the plant's environmental impact held up the process.Tesla got the final go-ahead on March 4, providing the factory met conditions ranging from its water use to air pollution controls. Tesla had been forced to fulfill European orders from Shanghai while it awaited the German license, adding to rising logistics spending at a time when it was struggling with industry-wide supply chain issues.On Tuesday, shares of Tesla were up roughly 3% in midday trading

  • Biden to resume federal oil and gas development under stricter rules as ‘social cost of carbon’ is battled in court

    The Biden administration will resume plans for oil and gas development on federal lands after another court maneuver, this one in its favor.

  • Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback

    A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving. Slater bugs--also known as roly-polyies, woodlice or pill bugs--are multi-legged, land-living crustaceans that can be found in moist areas across much of the world, includ

  • Largest wind farm built at once in North America begins operations in Oklahoma

    The largest wind farm built at one time in North America has begun operations, providing energy to Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers.

  • Bartow woman reels in quite the catch, sets Georgia record

    A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend.

  • AEP wind farm in Oklahoma opens as power company continues move toward renewable energy

    American Electric Power has officially opened a big wind farm in Oklahoma as part of the power company's move toward more renewable energy.

  • Key Colorado River reservoir has lost 4 percent of its storage capacity since 1986: report

    Lake Powell, a key reservoir in the Colorado River Basin, has lost 4 percent of its storage capacity since 1986, according to a new report from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Bureau of Reclamation.The loss is largely due to a buildup of sediments that have been continuously transported by the Colorado and San Juan rivers into the reservoir, according to the report. Monday's storage capacity update follows previous such evaluations...

  • ‘Can’t believe they drove away.’ Video shows Texas tornado flip, spin around Chevy truck

    Viral video of a tornado in Texas shows a Chevy truck flipped on its side and spun around before driving off.

  • Tesla opens 'Gigafactory' near Berlin, its 1st in Europe

    Electric car manufacturer Tesla opened its first European factory Tuesday on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf. Initial production will focus on Tesla's Model Y compact sport utility vehicle. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended the opening ceremony in Gruenheide, southeast of the German capital, with Tesla boss Elon Musk, who performed an impromptu dance for fans as the first cars rolled out of the factory for delivery.

  • VIDEO: Severe storms, tornadoes sweep through Central Texas

    There is no shortage of dramatic video from Monday's severe storms and tornadoes in Central Texas. They were taken by drones, cell phones, dash cams and home surveillance.

  • Storm chaser intercepts late-night tornado near Crockett

    Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer captured this video of a tornado crossing a road outside of Crockett, Texas, on the night of March 21.