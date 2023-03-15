Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the electrolyte mixes market are PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, LyteLine LLC, Nestle Health Science S.A., Vega, Ultima Health Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Tailwind Nutrition, Cargill, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

, and BA Sports Nutrition LLC.



The global electrolyte mixes market grew from $33.71 billion in 2022 to $37.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The electrolyte mixes market is expected to grow to $58.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The electrolyte mixes market consists of sales of electrolyte mixes that are used for therapeutic treatments such as electrolyte powders, electrolyte shots, tablets, and others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Electrolytes are minerals that have an electric charge and are found in the blood and help to regulate body functions.These minerals play a vital role in controlling blood pressure, muscle contraction, and are responsible for the proper functioning of the system.



Electrolyte powders aid in the restoration and replacement of key vitamins and minerals in the body. They also contain more electrolytes and include less sugar and calories than regular sports beverages.



North America was the largest region in the electrolyte mixes market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in electrolyte mixes are RTD beverages, electrolyte powders, tablets, others.RTDs, or ready-to-drink beverages, are single-serve beverages that are packaged and ready to drink right away after purchase.



It is used in energy drinks, medical solutions, others and is made available to customers through supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, online retail, others.



The growing health and fitness industry is expected to propel the expansion of the electrolyte mixes market in the forecast period.Any individual, organization, or institution that focuses on exercise, wellness, and overall body maintenance is considered a part of the fitness industry.



The health and fitness business has seen tremendous growth in recent years as more individuals participate in exercise activities and increasing demand for items such as electrolyte mixes, which serve to facilitate vital biological functions. According to the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) report, the global fitness sector generated a revenue of $96.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $102 billion in 2021. Therefore, the upsurge in the health and fitness sector drives the growth of the electrolyte mixes market.



The launch of new products with additional advantages is shaping the electrolyte mixes market.Major players operating in the electrolyte mix sectors are focused on developing unique solutions for electrolyte mixes to boost the immune system to meet the requirement of consumers.



For instance, in October 2020, Liquid I.V., a US-based company introduced Hydration electrolyte Multiplier+ Immune Support drink mix based on cellular transport technology designed for strengthening and maintaining the immune system. The new non-GMO drink mix will be sold nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and Liquid-IV.com, and will include a novel immune support combination.



In October 2020, Unilever, a UK-based consumer goods company, acquired Liquid I.V. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Liquid I.V. shares Unilever’s purpose to improve people’s health and wellbeing, as well as the ambition to create sustainable products that have a positive social impact. Liquid I.V. is a US-based health-science nutrition and wellness company that manufacturers a portfolio of electrolyte drink mixes such as hydration and energy.



The countries covered in the electrolyte mixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



