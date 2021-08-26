U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the electrolyte mixes market are PepsiCo Inc. , The Coca-Cola Company, LyteLine LLC, Nestle Health Science S. A. , Vega, Ultima Health Products Inc. , Abbott Laboratories, Tailwind Nutrition, Cargill, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130531/?utm_source=GNW
, and BA Sports Nutrition LLC.

The global electrolyte mixes market is expected to grow from $3.47 billion in 2020 to $4.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for electrolyte mixes from the fitness industry. The market is expected to reach $6.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The electrolyte mixes market consists of sales of electrolyte mixes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of electrolyte mixes.Electrolytes are minerals that have an electric charge and are found in the blood and help to regulate body functions.

These minerals play a vital role in controlling blood pressure, muscle contraction, and are responsible for the proper functioning of the system.Electrolyte powders aid in the restoration and replacement of key vitamins and minerals in the body.

They also contain more electrolytes and include less sugar and calories than regular sports beverages.

The main types of products in electrolyte mixes are ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, electrolyte powders, tablets, others.RTDs are single-serve beverages that are packaged and ready to drink right away after purchase.

Electrolyte powders are usually mixed with a liquid and uses a ratio of potassium, sodium, and glucose to deliver nutrients to the bloodstream quickly.Electrolyte tablets are usually dissolved in a liquid to deliver nutrients to the bloodstream effectively.

It is used in energy drinks, medical solutions, others and is made available to customers through supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, online retail, others.

North America was the largest region in the electrolyte mixes market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The companies in the market are increasingly investing in launching new products with additional advantages.Major players operating in the electrolyte mix sectors are focused on developing unique solutions for electrolyte mixes to boost the immune system to meet the requirement of consumers.

For instance, in October 2020, Liquid I.V., a US-based company introduced Hydration electrolyte Multiplier+ Immune Support drink mix based on cellular transport technology designed for strengthening and maintaining the immune system. The new non-GMO drink mix will be sold nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and Liquid-IV.com, and includes a novel immune support combination. In another instance, Propel launched Immune Support Line in 2020, which add zinc and vitamin C to the electrolyte mixes.

In October 2020, Unilever, a UK-based consumer goods company, acquired Liquid I.V. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Liquid I.V. shares Unilever purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of people, as well as the ambition to create sustainable products that have a positive social impact. Liquid I.V. is a US-based health-science nutrition and wellness company that manufacturers a portfolio of electrolyte drink mixes such as hydration and energy.

The growing health and fitness industry is expected to propel the expansion of the electrolyte mixes market in the forecast period.The health and fitness business has seen tremendous growth in recent years as more individuals participate in exercise activities and increasing demand for items such as electrolyte mixes, which serve to facilitate vital biological functions.

According to the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) report, the global fitness sector generated a revenue of $96.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $102 billion in 2021. Therefore, the upsurge in the health and fitness sector drives the growth of the electrolyte mixes market.

The countries covered in the electrolyte mixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130531/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


