Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market to Experience Substantial Growth of 3698.59 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electrolytic manganese dioxide market was valued at USD 1940.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3698.59 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.40 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) is formed by dissolving manganese dioxide in sulfuric acid and placed between two electrodes. Manganese dioxide, also known as Manganese (IV) oxide, this is an inorganic compound with the molecular formula MnO2, which is found in blackish or brown solid and it is insoluble in water. Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is a high purity product with molecular formula MnO2 that holds the recipe specific electrical features looked-for battery producers. It is the critical constituent of the cathode material in recent alkaline, lithium, and sodium batteries including hydrogen production and electrochemical capacitors.

Due to recent decades, Electrolytic manganese dioxide is probably to remain the desired energy material for the upcoming generation. Reducing fossil fuels and Rising oil prices have created the need to derive energy from ecological sources. The energy storage device from alternative and low-cost sources, such as low-grade manganese ores, has a role in the renewable energy and portable electronics market. Despite huge manganese sources, the current activity in producing modified EMD materials from secondary sources.

Opportunities

Technology Advancement

Global electrolytic manganese dioxide market is noticing technological advancements. Companies are continuously striving to develop better methods for the production of electrolytic manganese dioxide. Growth of new manufacturing process of electrolytic manganese dioxide and applications is projected to increase the electrolytic manganese dioxide market.

Rise in demand for water treatment

Electrolytic manganese dioxide is used in water treatment plants in electrodes to separate trash from water. Another factor projected to drive expansion in the target market in the coming years is rising demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide for water treatment.

Some of the major players operating in the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide market are:

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd (China)

ERACHEM (Belgium)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Delta EMD Pty Ltd (South Africa)

Cegasa (Spain)

Tronox holdings plc (US)

Minera Autlan (Mexico)

Guangxi Guiliu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Guangxi Jingxi County Yizhou Manganese Industry Co., Ltd (china),

Guizhou Red Star Developing Co., Ltd (China)

MOIL Limited (India)

Prince International Corporation (US)

Quintal S.A. (Brazil)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market

Market Drivers: Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market

Increase in demand due to extensive use of battery

Rise in demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide due to extensive use of electrolytic manganese dioxide in zinc-carbon batteries and lithium ion batteries are some of the key factors driving the electrolytic manganese dioxide market. This is encouraging companies to rise the manufacture of electrolytic manganese dioxide. This is anticipated to boost the demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in the market

Stringent rules and regulations associated with the use of electrolytic manganese dioxide

The regulatory rules purpose to reduce the usage of harmful substances, which will further surge the prices of production rates, manganese mining, and benefit for the producers

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is predicted to have a favourable impact on the growth of the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market due to rising acceptance of electric and hybrid vehicles, which has been coupled with government subsidies and encouraging technology.

Restraints/ Challenges

However, eco-friendly regulations on the disposal of used batteries are a major factor that hinders the growth of the target market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Furthermore, availability of alternatives for electrolytic manganese dioxide is a major challenge faced by the market over the forecast period.

This electrolytic manganese dioxide market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Industry Segmentation: Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market

Type

Dry Cell Batteries

Lithium-ion

Zinc-Carbon

Alkaline

Application

Battery

Water Treatment

Other

End User

Steel Industry

Glass Industry

Fine Chemical

Electronic Industry

Regional Analysis/Insights: Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market

The electrolytic manganese dioxide market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electrolytic manganese dioxide market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

In terms of market share and revenue, Asia-Pacific dominates the electrolytic manganese dioxide market and will maintain its dominance throughout the projection period. This is owing to the region's increasing need for electrolytic manganese dioxide. Due to growing primary and secondary battery manufacturing sectors, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide market, with China leading the way in terms of revenue. China leads the Asia-Pacific market due to the ease of primary and secondary battery production industries

North America is likely to be the fastest developing area throughout the projected period due to increased demand for primary and secondary batteries, notably for electric vehicles in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

