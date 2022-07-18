U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.25
    +42.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,534.00
    +287.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,176.75
    +169.25 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.40
    +22.90 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.83
    +2.24 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.70
    +13.10 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.26 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0125
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.73
    -1.67 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1936
    +0.0070 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1180
    -0.3380 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,231.30
    +809.52 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.33
    +50.33 (+11.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.74
    +107.73 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Electrolyzer Market revenue to cross USD 65 Bn by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major electrolyzer market players include Linde plc, Suzhou Green Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., Air Products Inc., Cummins, Inc. Sunfire GmbH, Next Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen, Air Liquide, and Siemens Energy, among others.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrolyzer market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 65 billion by 2030, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising demand for sustainable solutions for power generation in line with a shifting focus on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions will drive the market growth. Stringent norms and policies toward the growth of renewable infrastructure in line with substantial government investments for the development of clean technologies will sway the business trend.

Electrolyzer Market
Electrolyzer Market

The growing integration of renewable sources at a large scale coupled with an increasing shift toward the reduction of carbon footprints will positively impact the business landscape. Ongoing development of advanced technologies in line with rising adoption of FCEVs as an alternative to traditional automobiles will boost the industry dynamics. Additionally, robust investments in the expansion of hydrogen infrastructure will fuel the industry statistics.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4787

The COVID- 19 pandemic has slightly obstructed the electrolyzer market owing to a halt in major manufacturing operations coupled with continuous disruptions in product deployment during the period. However, the easing of government-imposed restrictions along with the restart of facilities has led to product deployment. Furthermore, significant strategies toward the implementation of renewables will foster the business outlook.

Solid oxide electrolyzer market is projected to witness substantial gains during the forecast period on account of shifting consumer focus to reduce carbon emissions along with the continuous development of advanced products offering reliable and efficient operations. Extensive research & development activities to cater to extreme climatic conditions coupled with the increasing demand for clean fuels for power generation will accelerate the industry demand. In addition, ongoing electrification across off-grid areas along with continuous upgrades in refineries and large-scale industries will strengthen the business potential.

The electrolyzer market for above 2 MW capacity segment is estimated to attain a 33% CAGR by 2030. Rising electricity demand in line with growing large-scale deployments of reliable hydrogen generation solutions. For instance, in April 2022, Green Hydrogen Systems received an order to deliver its electrolysis equipment for Gaznat's Innovation Lab in Switzerland. The company plans to provide the HyProvide A90 electrolyzer with approximately 5 MW capacity for renewable hydrogen production. Moreover, a paradigm shift toward the adoption of low-emission solutions for power generation will propel the industry scenario.

The industry feedstock application is poised to register a significant growth during the forecast timeframe due to surging demand for hydrogen as a feedstock across the manufacturing, metal processing, chemical, and other industries. Furthermore, favorable government funds & incentives for the development of green hydrogen production methods.

APAC electrolyzer market is predicted to observe a 23% growth rate till 2030. Rising demand for electricity across rural areas in line with increasing consumer awareness toward carbon emissions. Strict government norms & policies to develop the green hydrogen infrastructure along with growing usage of renewable alternative energy sources across various industries will also enhance the industry growth. In addition, ongoing government programs to minimize dependency on the conventional fuels will positively impact the adoption of efficient systems, thereby driving the business scenario.

Prominent players operating in the electrolyzer market include Linde plc, Suzhou Green Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., Air Products Inc., Cummins, Inc. Sunfire GmbH, Next Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen, ErreDue spa, NeL ASA, Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen, Idroenergy, ITM Power PLC, PLUG POWER INC., Air Liquide, and Siemens Energy amongst others.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4787

Some of the key findings of the electrolyzer market report include:

  • Surging electricity demand across various establishments along with growing adoption of environmental-friendly solutions will accelerate the market dynamics.

  • Shifting focus toward alternative power solutions in line with increasing deployments of green hydrogen generation solutions will spur the market expansion.

  • Rising investments in the fuel cell infrastructure development coupled with the ongoing distribution of reliable and efficient electrolyzers across various industries will propel the industry outlook.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 3 Electrolyzer Market Insights

3.1  Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2  Innovation & sustainability landscape

3.3  Regulatory landscape

3.4  List of key operating and upcoming/announced electrolyzer projects

3.5  COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.6  Industry impact forces

3.6.1  Growth drivers

3.6.1.1  Favorable government policies

3.6.1.2  Environment-friendly and a better alternative than existing options

3.6.1.3  Growing electricity demand

3.6.2  Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1  Lack of infrastructure

3.7  Growth potential analysis

3.8  Porter's Analysis

3.8.1  Bargaining power of supplier

3.8.2  Bargaining power of buyer

3.8.3  Threat of new entrant

3.8.4  Threat of substitutes

3.9  Competitive landscape, 2021

3.10  PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/electrolyzer-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860829/Electrolyzer_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolyzer-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-65-bn-by-2030-global-market-insights-inc-301587973.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of

  • Big Investor Sold Apple Stock, Bought Coinbase, GE, and Nvidia

    DNB Asset Management trimmed its Apple stake, initiated a position in Coinbase stock, and bought more GE and Nvidia in the second quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures rose, while the dollar weakened as investors scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten policy. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandS&P 500 futures were up 0.8% and the St

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Stock Losses Even If No Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s biggest bears says US stocks are likely to face more declines even if the economy manages to avoid a recession.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Demand“Counter-trend rally may continue, but make no mistake, we don’t bel

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.

  • 1 High Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 70% to Buy Now

    Investors were responding to stellar results from the financial technology company and its rapidly growing consumer banking business. A banking charter isn't the only way this company has set itself up for long-term profitability.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid