U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,214.50
    +16.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,879.00
    +97.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,333.50
    +12.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.00
    +12.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.53
    +3.13 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.60
    +15.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.70 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.98
    +3.00 (+9.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6550
    +0.3460 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,804.31
    +499.94 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.67
    +21.05 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,960.49
    +1.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Electromedical Announces Addition of David Orn as Director of Business and Sales Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMED

Orn to Focus on Expansion of Sales and Distribution for Wellness Pro Plus Device

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTC: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, is excited to announce that the Company has hired its first Business and Sales Development Director, David Orn, to drive a material expansion of sales and strategic distribution channels for Electromedical's flagship Wellness Pro Plus next-generation therapeutic device.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Electromedical team," stated Mr. Orn. "I see this opportunity as a way to contribute to an enthusiastic, forward-thinking, fast-moving company set to revolutionize the medical device space. I have been consistently impressed by the culture and leadership at Electromedical. CEO Matthew Wolfson and CIO Petar Gajic have demonstrated humility, expertise, drive, and an upbeat attitude that is infectious. I believe that Bioelectronics and Electroceuticals will have a huge impact on medicine and the opioid crisis. Electromedical Technologies is perfectly positioned to address the growing demand for self care and drug free therapies that help people relieve chronic pain and improve quality of life. I have been searching for an opportunity with a company involved in such exciting and innovative work that makes a positive difference in people's lives. And I feel confident at this point that I've found it."

David is a veteran in the medical industry, with prior experience working with teams including Zimmer Biomet and Medtronic, where he developed and oversaw marketing functions to identify key strategies for successful customer acquisition and sales growth. He has also previously collaborated with business development, marketing & product development teams in the creation of competitive concept proposals across various industries.

David has also worked to develop new service offerings based on detailed and documented insights related to market and client needs for regional hospitals and medical groups. His experience includes work to enhance firm market reputation through improvements to go-to-market strategies as well as through the creation of new profit centers across multiple industries.

Matthew Wolfson, CEO of Electromedical, noted, "David is the perfect addition to our equation right now. We have low-hanging fruit on the vine and a great deal of potential in place just waiting to be tapped by someone with his caliber of experience and talent. We are confident David will help us achieve our fundamental targets over the coming year and for years to come, and we welcome him with open arms as we focus on achieving our fundamental milestones in the quarters ahead. We have a number of fresh catalysts on tap and we look forward to providing additional details in coming communications."

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:
Electromedical Technologies, Inc.
Tel: 1.888.880.7888
Email: ir@electromedtech.com
https://electromedtech.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electromedical-announces-addition-of-david-orn-as-director-of-business-and-sales-development-301497605.html

SOURCE Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • I Prefer 3 Other Energy Producers to Occidental Petroleum: Here's Why

    Over the weekend, Hammer's old company, Occidental Petroleum became the centerpiece in a game of musical chairs for billionaires. The firm has struggled with its balance sheet and underperformed its group since acquiring Anadarko Petroleum back in 2019. Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a rough 10% stake in Occidental Petroleum, according to filings up to and including Friday.

  • Corporate Insiders Go Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The hot war in Ukraine continues, pitting the smaller country’s stubborn resistance against Russia’s bigger battalions. The Western nations have responded with economic sanctions against Russia, the aggressor, and the sanctions have triggered higher volatility and sharp losses in global stock markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 is down 2.95% today, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has fallen 3.6%. Year-to-date, the indexes are down 12% and 18%, respectively. Despite these overall losses, investors c

  • Growing and Undervalued - but Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cash Flows may Deter Investors

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is getting stress tested as the stock erases the gains it made in the last 12 months and is currently some 3% in the red. Given that there is a lot of volatility in markets at the moment, we will step back and re-evaluate the fundamentals.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Futures Rally With Europe Stocks on Stimulus Hopes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures rallied along with stocks in Europe on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that the European Union is considering joint bond sales to help counter the fiscal fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bonds dropped and the euro strengthened.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as M

  • LME Halts Nickel Trading After Unprecedented 250% Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange suspended trading in its nickel market after an unprecedented price spike left brokers struggling to pay margin calls against unprofitable short positions, in a massive squeeze that has embroiled the largest nickel producer as well as a major Chinese bank. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pressur

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.