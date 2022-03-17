U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,391.72
    +33.86 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,313.36
    +250.26 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,545.74
    +109.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.16
    +31.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.08
    +9.04 (+9.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.70
    +31.50 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.79 (+3.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1100
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3149
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5910
    -0.1670 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,810.69
    +519.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.55
    +0.28 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Electromedical Products International, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Pulvinar Neuro

·3 min read

MINERAL WELLS, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI), the leading medical device engineering and manufacturing company using cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) to treat mental health and pain disorders, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Pulvinar Neuro (Pulvinar), a leading research-oriented medical device firm focused on the development of closed-loop and other novel neuromodulating brain stimulation solutions for the clinical treatment of various mental health disorders.

Pulvinar Neuro: Neurotechnology for the Future
Pulvinar Neuro expands our scientific and research capabilities addressing non-invasive, drug free treatment solutions .

EPI is the market leader in low-current, non-invasive CES and microcurrent electrical therapy (MET) technology for the safe, fast, effective and drug-free treatment of anxiety, insomnia, depression, and pain. The company was founded in 1981 by Dr. Daniel Kirsch and has a long-standing track record of marketing its patented, FDA-cleared Alpha-Stim® technology with devices being sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The acquisition will provide Pulvinar resources to accelerate the development and commercialization of its patented and proprietary technologies, including transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS), individualized feedback stimulation, and cloud-enabled digital therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological illnesses. This transaction supports Pulvinar's mission as a company founded by researchers for researchers and will facilitate its ability to advance and expand collaborations with the research community to develop this technology for clinical applications.

"We are very excited about adding Pulvinar and its team of brain stimulation and data science experts to our team. Pulvinar expands our scientific and research capabilities addressing non-invasive, drug free treatment solutions for anxiety, insomnia, depression and pain as well as other indications we plan to pursue for FDA clearance," said EPI's CEO Tracey B. Kirsch.

Pulvinar Neuro was founded by Dr. Flavio Frohlich, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Carolina Center for Neurostimulation at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

"Our transaction with EPI, the leader in non-invasive electric brain stimulation, is a unique opportunity to dramatically accelerate the translation of the next generation brain stimulation technology from the research to the clinical arena," said Dr. Frohlich.

Pulvinar Neuro CEO Dr. Leah Townsend said, "I am looking forward to working with EPI to bring the next generation of personalized non-invasive brain stimulation to market, complementary with EPI's suite of devices, which we are confident will benefit millions of patients who are looking for effective and safe treatment options. I could not imagine a better partner than EPI with its decades of experience in developing and commercializing its technology."

About EPI
EPI is a medical device company that designs, manufactures and markets cranial electrotherapy stimulation and microcurrent electrical therapy prescription medical devices. Their products have utility patents in the U.S., China and Europe and are cleared by the FDA for use in medical facilities, physician offices and at home in the U.S. It has been on the Federal Supply Schedule in the US since 2005. It requires medical prescription in US but is sold over the counter worldwide. For more on Alpha-Stim, visit alpha-stim.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electromedical-products-international-inc-announces-acquisition-of-pulvinar-neuro-301505310.html

SOURCE Electromedical Products International, Inc.

