Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 509.82 million, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromyography (EMG) is a device that examines the health of muscles and the nerve cells that govern them (motor neurons). Nerve dysfunction, muscle dysfunction, or issues with nerve-to-muscle signal transmission can all be shown by EMG data.
The electromyography (EMG) devices market size is expected to grow by USD 509.82 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
The electromyography (EMG) devices market report covers the following areas:
Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electromyography (EMG) devices market, including Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist electromyography (EMG) devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the electromyography (EMG) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the electromyography (EMG) devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electromyography (EMG) devices market vendors
Related Reports
Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 134.2 billion from 2020 to 2025.
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 509.82 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Modality
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Modality
6.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Modality
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.
11.4 Ambu Inc.
11.5 American Association of Neuromuscular
11.6 Cadwell Industries Inc.
11.7 Compumedics Ltd.
11.8 Magstim EGI
11.9 Medtronic Plc
11.10 Natus Medical Inc.
11.11 Nihon Kohden Corp.
11.12 Noraxon USA Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electromyography-emg-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-509-82-million-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301624597.html
SOURCE Technavio