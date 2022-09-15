U.S. markets closed

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 509.82 million, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromyography (EMG) is a device that examines the health of muscles and the nerve cells that govern them (motor neurons). Nerve dysfunction, muscle dysfunction, or issues with nerve-to-muscle signal transmission can all be shown by EMG data.

Attractive Opportunities in Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market by End-user, Modality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The electromyography (EMG) devices market size is expected to grow by USD 509.82 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electromyography (EMG) devices market report covers the following areas:

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electromyography (EMG) devices market, including Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electromyography (EMG) devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electromyography (EMG) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electromyography (EMG) devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electromyography (EMG) devices market vendors

Related Reports

Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 134.2 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 509.82 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Modality

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Modality

  • 6.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Modality

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

  • 11.4 Ambu Inc.

  • 11.5 American Association of Neuromuscular

  • 11.6 Cadwell Industries Inc.

  • 11.7 Compumedics Ltd.

  • 11.8 Magstim EGI

  • 11.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 11.10 Natus Medical Inc.

  • 11.11 Nihon Kohden Corp.

  • 11.12 Noraxon USA Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

