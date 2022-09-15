Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 509.82 million, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromyography (EMG) is a device that examines the health of muscles and the nerve cells that govern them (motor neurons). Nerve dysfunction, muscle dysfunction, or issues with nerve-to-muscle signal transmission can all be shown by EMG data.

Attractive Opportunities in Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market by End-user, Modality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The electromyography (EMG) devices market size is expected to grow by USD 509.82 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electromyography (EMG) devices market report covers the following areas:

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electromyography (EMG) devices market, including Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc.

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electromyography (EMG) devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electromyography (EMG) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electromyography (EMG) devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electromyography (EMG) devices market vendors

Related Reports

Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 134.2 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 509.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic sro, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Homecare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Modality

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Modality

6.3 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Modality

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

11.4 Ambu Inc.

11.5 American Association of Neuromuscular

11.6 Cadwell Industries Inc.

11.7 Compumedics Ltd.

11.8 Magstim EGI

11.9 Medtronic Plc

11.10 Natus Medical Inc.

11.11 Nihon Kohden Corp.

11.12 Noraxon USA Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

