Electronic Adhesives Market Size worth USD 1.43 Bn, Technological advancements in adhesives to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic adhesives market size is expected to grow by USD 1.43 billion at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.

Attractive Opportunities in Electronic Adhesives Market by Product, Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The top Key players of the Electronic Adhesives Market are covered as:

3M Co.

Arkema SA

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

The electronic adhesives market will be affected by production expansions. Apart from this, other market trends include product launches, increasing strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. In addition, technological advances, rising demand for electronic adhesives in APAC, and increased use of electronics in automobiles will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Electronic Adhesives Market Split

By Product

By Application

By Material

Electronic Adhesives Market Split by Geography

76% of the market's growth will come from APAC. The primary markets for the electronic adhesives market in APAC are China, India, and Japan. The market will grow in this region more quickly than it would in other places. Over the course of the forecast period, the rising population will support the expansion of the APAC electronic adhesives market.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global electronic adhesives industry by value?

What will be the size of the global electronic adhesives industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electronic adhesives industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global electronic adhesives market?

The electronic adhesives market research report presents critical information and factual data about the electronic adhesives industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the electronic adhesives market study.

Electronic Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Arkema SA, Chemence Inc., Dexerials Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Elkem ASA, EpoxySet Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Electrically conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Thermally conductive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 UV curing adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Surface mounting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Conformal coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Wire tacking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Potting and encapsulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Material

7.3 Silicon adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Polyurethane adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Acrylic adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Epoxy adhesives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Market opportunity by Material

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

