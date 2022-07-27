U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Electronic Adhesives Market worth $6.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 6.1 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The use of electronic adhesives is increasing in various end-use industries, such as computers, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, transportation, commercial aviation, and defense industries.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52262402

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Adhesives Market
258 – Tables 
51 – Figures 
330 – Pages

Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the overall electronic adhesives market.

Medical is the fastest-growing end-use industry in the electronic adhesives market. In the area of electronic parts for medical devices, there is a wide range of polymeric materials available. They are used as substrates, attachments, interconnections, and for encapsulation or protection. In recent years, the use of adhesives and encapsulants in medical electronics and implantable devices has grown considerably. This is because of the availability of a wide range of materials that offer different properties, such as better adhesion, suitability for automated dispensing, improved durability, and rapid curing. Typical examples include the use of epoxies in ultrasound pacemakers and catheters and light-curing adhesives in medical electronic packages.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52262402

Asia Pacific is the largest electronic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest electronic adhesives market globally. An increase in the consumption of electronic adhesives, mainly in the consumer electronics and transportation industries, has been observed in the region. With the introduction of new disruptive technologies, such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and AI, the demand for more complex PCBs has been growing in the region. The demand for premium products is increasing in the region with the growth in the middle-class population. Government initiatives are also helping in the growth of the electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors. These factors will play an important role in driving the electronic adhesives market.

Key Market Players

The key players operating in the market are Henkel AG (Germany), The 3M Company (US), Arkema SA (France), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=52262402

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt), Application (Labels, Tapes, Graphics), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare), Region

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electronic-adhesives-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-adhesives.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-adhesives-market-worth-6-1-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301594118.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

