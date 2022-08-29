Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market to Generate Sales of $26.6 billion By 2030 | PayPal, FinServ, Mastercard, and Pagero AB to Hold 39% Market Share - Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Global electronic bill presentment and payment market was valued at $11.57 billion in 2021 and the market size is projected to expand to $26.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.

New Delhi, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world becomes more technologically advanced, people are beginning to demand electronic bill presentation and payment. This trend is especially visible in the developing world where there is a growing demand for services such as mobile banking and internet banking.



One of the primary reasons behind the rapid growth of electronic bill presentment and payment market is convenience. By paying bills electronically, consumers can avoid long lines at traditional banks and ATMs, and they can also manage their finances more easily from any location. Additionally, electronic bill payments reduce fraud rates since they are easier to verify, which makes them lucrative for end-users.

As per latest report by Astute Analytica, over 79% of large businesses across the global electronic bill presentment and payment market now rely on electronic billing and payment systems to reduce costs, simplify their billing processes, and improve customer satisfaction. Electronic billing and payment systems can also help businesses comply with new regulations regarding the disclosure of information about customer payments.

However, the study also reveals that around 28% small businesses, especially in developing regions do not yet have an electronic billing and payment system in place. On the other hand, as the market for these technologies grows, those businesses that don't currently have a system may find themselves at a disadvantage. In order to stay competitive, many businesses in the electronic bill presentment and payment market now feel that they need to implement an electronic billing and payment system as soon as possible.

Astute Analytica has done in-depth analysis of the global market and has covered numerous factors such as market dynamics, opportunity, challenges, key trends, SWOT analysis of company profile, pricing analysis. These insights would help the market players in gaining complete understanding about market competition, devising growth strategies, and identifying new revenue pockets.

Adoption of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment to Surpass 80% by 2030

Customer demand for electronic bill presentation and payment market is growing quickly, as customers become more comfortable with the technology. According to a study by market research firm Astute Analytica, the adoption of electronic bill presentation will grow from 53% in 2020 to almost 80% by 2030. This increase in demand is being driven, in part, by consumers' concerns about security and the environment.

Research analyst at the firm also predicts that the use of electronic payments will increase by approximately 58% between now and 2030. This growth is due, in part, to advances in mobile technology, broadened acceptance of digital currencies, and increased investment in technology infrastructure. Considering the current market dynamics and rapid rate of adoption, the global electronic presentment and payment market to witness revenue growth of around 109% over the forecast period.

It has also been found in the global electronic bill presentment and payment market that businesses that use electronic bill presentment and payment systems can save up to 42% on processing costs. This advantage becomes even more significant when you consider the fact that businesses currently spend an estimated $15 billion annually on processing payments only. As a result, large number SMEs and large enterprises are more inclined towards adopting this approach.

PayPal, FinServ, Mastercard, and Pagero AB to Hold 39% Share of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Says Astute Analytica

Electronic bill presentation and payment is a rapidly growing market that is expected to reach USD$26.6 billion by 2030. Currently payment companies such as PayPal, Finserv, Mastercard, and Pagero AB are holding around 39% market share. These companies are responsible for processing around $2 trillion worth of payments each year. The growth of the electronic bill presentation and payment industry is mainly due to the rise in e-commerce and mobile payments. In addition, there is increasing adoption of blockchain technology for digital payments.

In 2015, there were more than 750 EBP companies across global electronic bill presentment and payment market, which went to increase to over 1,150 until 2020 and is projected to surpass the 1,500 by the end of 2030 thanks to rapidly expanding online transaction, growing emphasis on digitalization, rising number of initiatives by the government around the globe to support digital payment, and rapid adoption among consumers, among others.

The payment companies are investing heavily in their technological infrastructure to maintain their competitive edge. They are also expanding their operations into new markets such as Southeast Asia and Central America.

PayPal, the largest payment company in the global electronic bill presentment and payment market, has been expanding its operations into new markets such as Southeast Asia and Central America. It has also been investing heavily in its technological infrastructure to maintain its competitive edge. Back in 2016, they acquired Skrill Ltd., an international provider of online payment solutions. This expansion into the industry signals their commitment to providing quality electronic payment options for consumers. As of 2021, the company has over 220 million active users, making it a popular choice for online merchants.

Finserv, one of the leading payment processors, has been expanding its operations into new markets with each passing year. It is majorly used by governments, businesses and residential customers in more than 50 countries. It is a global provider of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) electronic bill payment and ecommerce solutions. In addition to its core bill payment and ecommerce offerings, Finserv also offers a suite of integration and processing tools for large enterprise clients and organizations that process a high volume of electronic payments. Some of the world’s largest organizations, including American Express, Bank of America, Citigroup, Ford Motor Co., Home Depot, Lowe’s, PepsiCo Inc., Sears Roebuck & Co., and Travelers Companies are the major clients of the company. It offers a range of services including digital billing, end-to-end e-commerce processing, and fraud prevention.

Mastercard, another leading player in the global electronic bill presentment and payment market, has been expanding its operations into new markets such as Southeast Asia and Central America. Pagero AB is a Swedish payment company that is focusing on developing blockchain technology for digital payments. In addition, the company offers a wide range of financial services, including digital payments and e-commerce processing.

Top Trends in Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market

Increased use of electronic bill presentment and payment systems: In a world where more and more businesses are moving to electronic billing and payments, it's no surprise that the use of electronic bill presentment and payment systems is on the rise. These systems allow businesses to manage their finances more efficiently, and they often offer increased security and convenience.

Rise of mobile bill presentment and payment: As more businesses move away from traditional paper billing and payments systems, mobile bill presentment and payment is starting to become a popular choice in global electronic bill presentment and payment market. These systems allow businesses to send bills and payments via text or email, which can be very convenient for customers.

Increasing popularity of e-payments: One of the main benefits of using electronic bill presentment and payment systems is that they can facilitate e-payments. This means that customers can easily pay their bills using their personal bank accounts or credit cards.

Growing demand for secure e-billing: Another big trend in electronic billing is the increasing demand for secure e-billing systems. This area of technology is important because it helps to protect businesses from fraudsters and cyberattacks.

Key Players in Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market are:

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Communications Data Group, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

ebpSource Limited (UK)

eBillingHub

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FIS

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jopari Solutions, Inc.

MasterCard

Pagero AB

PayPal, Inc.

SIX Payment Services Ltd.

Sorriso Technologies, Inc.

Striata

Other Prominent Players

