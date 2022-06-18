U.S. markets closed

Electronic Cash Register Market Size to Grow by USD 4.48 billion | Evolving Opportunities with Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., and Forbes Technosys Ltd., | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Cash Register Market by End User, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Cash Register Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the electronic cash register market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.48 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.68% during the projected period. The adoption of ECRs by SMEs and evolution of global retail landscape are some of the key market drivers. However, the growing e-commerce market will limit market growth.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Speak to analyst.

Market Competitive Landscape

The electronic cash register market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on offering cloud-based solutions to retailers and merchants to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electronic cash register market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The electronic cash register market report is segmented by End User (retail and hospitality), Type (standard ECRs, checkout/POS system, and self-service POS), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

  • The retail segment held the largest electronic cash register market share during the forecast period. The rising preference for fast and easy checkouts among consumers is compelling supermarkets to integrate ECRs, which will drive the electronic cash register market growth.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India and Japan are the key markets for electronic cash register market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The rapid growth of the retail sector will facilitate the electronic cash register market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Related Reports:

Personal Safety Alarms Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Thermal Imaging Camera Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electronic Cash Register Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.68%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.35

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Forbes Technosys Ltd., Posiflex Technology Inc. , Royal Consumer Information Products, Sharp Corp., SHIN HEUNG PRECISION Co. Ltd., Silicon Systech & Services Pvt. Ltd., TIM Spa, and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-cash-register-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-48-billion--evolving-opportunities-with-casio-computer-co-ltd-dell-technologies-inc-and-forbes-technosys-ltd--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301570103.html

SOURCE Technavio

