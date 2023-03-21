U.S. markets closed

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.27 Billion by 2032 with a Rise in Clinical Trials and Increased Acceptance of eCOA Solutions

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Delivery Mode; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market size is expected to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of factors like an increase in clinical trials, the need to enhance compliance, efficiently capture and manage clinical information, the need to cut costs, and an increase in R&D activities.

The complexity of managing healthcare information will increase the acceptance and demand for eCOA solutions. By utilizing these technologies, healthcare facilities may guarantee the prompt & correct distribution of health information and lessen the burden on individuals enrolled in clinical trials.

In order to accurately define treatment gain, regulatory organizations have also underlined the significance of monitoring broader aspects of patient well-being. Clinical outcome assessments are becoming more common to measure the success of various treatments for chronic illnesses.

Furthermore, due to the rapid development in healthcare industry, there is an increasing demand for innovation to develop novel treatments and pharmaceuticals. A standard data-gathering method is required because more research investigations are being conducted.

For instance, as the solution enters the second phase of the Early Adopter program, Suvoda launched the electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) design toolkit on December 20, 2022. The toolbox is intended to smoothly integrate with Suvoda IRT and eConsent and address the current historical issues with the eCOA.

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Report Highlights

  • The market will be dominated by web and cloud-based technologies in 2022. The advantage of using this software is that it eliminates the need for internal maintenance, which is probably what is driving their rising demand.

  • Contract research businesses will rule the market in 2022. The growth of innovative and new technologies that allow for quicker analysis and are easier to use facilitates the market's rise.

  • North America dominates the industry. The adoption of eClinical platforms is projected to rise in the future years as a result of initiatives and acquisitions by key end customers and market participants.

  • The global players with a global presence include Paraxel International Corporation, TransPerfect, CRF Health, Clime do Health GmbH, ClinCapture, and OmniComm Systems.

The author has segmented the electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions market report based on delivery mode, end-use, and region:

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions, Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • On-premise

  • Web & Cloud-based

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hospitals/Healthcare Providers

  • CROs

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

  • Medical Device Companies

  • Others

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America

  • U.S.

Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market Insights

5. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.3. On-premise
5.4. Web & Cloud-based

6. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, by End-Use
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.3. Hospitals/Healthcare Providers
6.4. Contract research organizations (CROs)
6.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms
6.6. Medical Device Companies
6.7. Others

7. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • IBM

  • IQVIA

  • Medidata Solutions

  • Clario

  • ArisGlobal

  • Signant Health

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Paraxel International Corporation

  • TransPerfect

  • CRF Health

  • Cloudbyz

  • Clime do Health GmbH

  • ClinCapture

  • OmniComm Systems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4eknij

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-clinical-outcome-assessment-solutions-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-6-27-billion-by-2032-with-a-rise-in-clinical-trials-and-increased-acceptance-of-ecoa-solutions-301777512.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

