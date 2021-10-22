U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,553.43
    +3.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,709.02
    +105.94 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,162.93
    -52.77 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.36
    +3.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.98
    +0.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    +29.90 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.64 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6610
    -0.0150 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6260
    -0.3620 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,509.11
    -2,424.84 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.34
    -39.70 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,230.91
    +40.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Electronic Design Automation Market by Product Category, Application And Geography - Forecast to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The global electronic design automation was valued at USD 11. 5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 18. 1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7. 7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for complex integrated circuits (ICs) and technologically advanced consumer electronics along with the growing adoption of connected devices are the major driving factors for the growth of the electronic design automation market.

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Design Automation Market by Product Category, Application And Geography - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176821/?utm_source=GNW


The market for the IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for the IC physical design & verification segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The complexity of semiconductor verification and manufacturing requirements is constantly rising, making it increasingly difficult for IC design companies to provide cutting-edge, competitive products on a timely basis to a fast-moving market.

To cater to the demand and achieve set goals, companies require electronic design automation solutions that can offer reliable results and assist them in achieving their aims.

The market for the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The cloud-based is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The cloud-based design and verification are expected to provide excellent outcomes in high-speed operational processes, reduce costs associated with the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, and allow companies to reduce time to market and speed up innovation while maintaining or lowering operating costs.

Hence, these factors are accelerating the growth of cloud-based electronic design automation solutions.

The memory management units segment of the electronic design automation market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The memory management units segment of the electronic design automation market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing digitalization, which has accelerated the need for faster processors and efficient memory management tools have accelerated the growth.

Companies have been using organic and inorganic growth strategies for the development of the memory management units segment.

The consumer electronics industry held the largest share of the electronic design automation market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The consumer electronics industry held the largest size of the electronic design automation market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.This segment has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years owing to factors such as advancements in technologies used in earphones and headphones; rising demand for technologically advanced, large-size television sets; increasing disposable income and spending capacity of consumers; and growing penetration of smartphones.

Further, the top companies have been enhancing their product portfolios and cracking deals by signing agreements with various companies to improve their products by adopting electronic design automation solutions.

Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the electronic design automation market by 2026
In 2026, the electronic design automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the strong foothold of China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea in the semiconductor industry.

The region is home to some of the largest semiconductor companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China), and HiSilicon (China). Additionally, with the ongoing global chip shortage, the governments of countries across the globe are making investments in the semiconductor industry, which is expected to boost market growth.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the electronic design automation marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: Americas – 29%, EMEA – 46%, and APAC – 25%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US); Synopsys, Inc. (US); Siemens (Germany); ANSYS, Inc. (US); Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US); Xilinx, Inc. (US); eInfochips (US); Altium Limited (Australia); Zuken Inc. (Japan); Silvaco, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the electronic design automation market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the electronic design automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the electronic design automation market based on type, technology, offering, end user, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the electronic design automation market.

It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall electronic design automation market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176821/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump-linked SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was revealed to be merging with an entity called Trump Media Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appeared to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which apparently represents the former president's latest attempt to l

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Schlumberger Joins Service Rivals in Lackluster Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger followed its rivals in reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings results this week, as the world’s biggest oilfield contractor failed to grow as fast as analysts expected. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Se

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go W

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Earnings Top, Sees Higher Steel Prices; CLF Stock Near Buy Point

    Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3 earnings demonstrate the company's transformation. CLF stock rose near a buy point, while NUE and STLD have more work to do.

  • Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Didi, Mastercard and More

    In this article, we take a look at Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fu’s hedge fund and go directly to Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. CaaS Capital is a New York based venture capital firm that invests virtually across all industries. It is managed […]

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at