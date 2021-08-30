Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market | Expected Growth of USD 216.97 Million | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market has the potential to grow by USD 216.97 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%.
The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor device designs.
The Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market is segmented by Application (Networking and communications, Automotive, MII, Cellular phone, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The surging demand for SoC technology & miniaturization of electronic devices will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, difficulty in developing scalable design methodologies, inconsistency in manufacturing processes & high inventory levels in the supply chain may hamper the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market covers the following areas:
Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Sizing
Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Forecast
Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Altium Ltd.
Aldec Inc.
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
ANSYS Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
Boldport Ltd.
Cadence Design Systems Inc.
Siemens AG
Synopsis Inc.
Xilinx Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Networking and communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MII - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cellular phone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Altium Ltd.
Aldec Inc.
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
ANSYS Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
Boldport Ltd.
Cadence Design Systems Inc.
Siemens AG
Synopsis Inc.
Xilinx Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
