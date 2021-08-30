U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market | Expected Growth of USD 216.97 Million | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Electronic Design Automation for PCB and MCM Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market has the potential to grow by USD 216.97 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report in one click!

The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor device designs.

The Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market is segmented by Application (Networking and communications, Automotive, MII, Cellular phone, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The surging demand for SoC technology & miniaturization of electronic devices will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, difficulty in developing scalable design methodologies, inconsistency in manufacturing processes & high inventory levels in the supply chain may hamper the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Download a free sample report right away!

The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market covers the following areas:

  • Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Sizing

  • Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Forecast

  • Electronic Design Automation For PCB And MCM Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Altium Ltd.

  • Aldec Inc.

  • ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

  • ANSYS Inc.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Boldport Ltd.

  • Cadence Design Systems Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Synopsis Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.


Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Electronic Design Automation for PCB and MCM Market Report -The electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market has the potential to grow by USD 216.97 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%. Download a free sample report now!

Electronic Cash Register Market Report -The electronic cash register market has the potential to grow by USD 4.48 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Networking and communications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MII - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cellular phone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Altium Ltd.

  • Aldec Inc.

  • ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.

  • ANSYS Inc.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Boldport Ltd.

  • Cadence Design Systems Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Synopsis Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-design-automation-for-pcb-and-mcm-market--expected-growth-of-usd-216-97-million--17000-technavio-reports-301364499.html

SOURCE Technavio

