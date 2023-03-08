Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the electronic design automation software market are Aldec Inc., Altium Llc, Ansys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Synopsys Inc., Mentor, Silvaco Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Agnisys Inc.

, Dolphin Design SAS, EasyEDA, Zuken, ElectroMagneticWorks Inc., Eremex Ltd., Intercept Technology, Labcenter Electronics and Polyteda Cloud.



The global electronic design automation software market grew from $9.71 billion in 2022 to $10.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The electronic design automation software market is expected to grow to $14.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The electronic design automation software market includes revenues earned by entities by developing, marketing, and distributing electronic design automation software used primarily for designing electronic components, such as printed circuit boards and integrated circuits.It allows planners to analyze, screen, and replay plans before performing any function.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Electronic Design Automation (EDA) refers to the category of software tools that assist in the design of electronic systems using computers. These tools are commonly used to design circuit boards, processors, and other types of complex electronic devices.



North America was the largest region in the electronic design automation software market in 2022. The regions covered in the electronic design automation software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of electronic design automation software are computer-aided engineering (CAE), IC physical design and verification, printed circuit board and multi-chip module (PCB and MCM) and semiconductor intellectual property (SIP).The computer-aided engineering (CAE) is a computer software that improve products and resolve engineering problems.



It enables physical property tests and simulations to be performed without the need for a physical prototype. Electronic design automation software are used in microprocessors and controllers and memory management units and have application in communication, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense and medical.



The growth of the internet of things (IoT) coupled with connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the electronic device automation software market.The IoT brings automation to the processes, which reduces labor and operational cost, ultimately increasing the speed of the business’s function.



The objective of IoT is to build an ecosystem that connects everything through embedded sensors, software, and other technologies.The IoT devices collect data and send it to the cloud gateway to get analyzed for future improvements and developments.



For instance, in May 2022, an article published by IoT Analytics GmbH, a Germany-based provider of market insights and strategic business intelligence for IoT, in 2021, the number of global IoT connections grew by 8% accounting for 12.2 billion active endpoints and expected to grow 18% to 14.4 billion active connections in the year 2022. Therefore, the growth of the internet of things (IoT) and connected devices is driving the EDAS market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic design automation software market.Major companies operating in the EDA software market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing technologies such as FinFet, AI, VR, IoT, and SoC to present new growth opportunities for EDA tools. For instance, in April 2021, Defacto Technologies, a France-based chip design software company, introduced SoC Compiler v9 tools in their EDA software offering, which automates the process of building IP, front-end SoC creation & integration, and getting RTL design collaterals ready for logic synthesis much quicker than before.



In May 2021, Ansys, a US-based engineering simulation software, acquired Phoenix Integration for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Ansys will expand its solution offering, assisting customers in connecting with various engineering tools in multi-tool workflows for broad and model-based solid engineering.



Phoenix Integration Inc. is a US-based software company that provides software that enables model-based engineering (MBE) and model-based systems engineering (MBSE).



The countries covered in the electronic design automation software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The electronic design automation software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electronic design automation software market statistics, including electronic design automation software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electronic design automation software market share, detailed electronic design automation software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electronic design automation software industry. This electronic design automation software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

