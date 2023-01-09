U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.75
    +15.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,870.00
    +98.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,156.75
    +43.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.70
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    +2.39 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.50
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.76
    -0.70 (-3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2116
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5250
    +0.4950 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,270.61
    +327.63 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.02
    +16.46 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,695.65
    -3.84 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market to Exceed US$ 50.3 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Remotely-hosted electronic health records systems is anticipated to be a lucrative segment during the forecast period

  • North America market is driven by extensive uptake of EHRs in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge in usage of e-health technologies to manage chronic diseases in the past few decades has created significant opportunities in the market. Uptake of EHRs is fueled by adoption of advanced digital health technologies among healthcare professionals and patients. The global electronic health records (EHR) market size stood at US$ 30.7 Bn in 2021.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Healthcare providers are expected to benefit from improved patient outcomes and quality of care from successfully implementing EHRs. Improved accessibility to patient information across different devices, elimination of medication errors, and better utilization of clinical pathways to support clinical decision-making are the key benefits offered by EHR systems. Streamlining of routine operational work done in clinics and hospitals has broadened electronic health records (EHR) market outlook.

Get free PDF Sample Copy of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market here (Corporate Email preferred for top priority handling): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4153

Key Findings of Market Study

  • Financial Incentives to Healthcare Providers for Implementing EHR: Governments of several countries in Europe and Asia Pacific offer financial incentives to healthcare professionals and healthcare providers to adopt, implement, and make meaningful use of EHR technology for improved patient care. In particular, incentives help these players compensate the costs of upgrading software.

  • Strong Demand for Remotely-hosted Systems to Drive Revenue: In terms of deployment, remotely-hosted EHR systems are largely preferred. The segment held major market share in 2021. Increase in usage of healthcare IT and smartphones to access patient data and interoperability of cloud-based systems to manage the data have propelled the adoption of remotely-hosted systems. EHRs are gaining rapid uptake in hospitals, driven by high spending by these institutes on healthcare IT for improving the delivery of healthcare services.

Key Drivers

  • Rise in patient population due to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases is a key trend in the market

  • Increase in awareness about the benefits of EHR in patient care is driving the electronic health records (EHR) industry

  • Healthcare providers are adopting EHR to streamline routine practices. Financial incentives are likely to accelerate the adoption of EHR technology among medical and health professionals.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=4153

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America held major share of the global market in 2021. Increase in number of EHR incentive programs in the U.S. has fueled the uptake of EHR systems in the healthcare sector. For instance, the Promoting Interoperability Programs encourage all eligible hospitals and critical access hospitals to adopt, implement, and upgrade EHR software. Hence, vendors have witnessed significant demand for certified EHR technology or modules that could be used in such incentive programs.

  • As per TMR's electronic health records (EHR) market research, Europe is an attractive market for software providers. The U.K. and Germany are likely to contribute sizable revenue during the forecast period. Presence of a large geriatric population has created lucrative opportunities for companies in the region.

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the third largest share of the global electronic health records (EHR) market in 2021. The region has witnessed rapid adoption of EHRs in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Competition Landscape

The market landscape is consolidated, with the presence of small number of companies holding majority stake. Key players operating in the market are athenahealth, Inc., AdvancedMD, Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, Greenway Health, LLC, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD Healthcare, CPSI, and Archetype Innovations, LLC.

Market Segmentation

  • Deployment Type

  • Application

  • End-user

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4153&ltype=S

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market: China Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 7.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market: Multiparametric In-vitro Cardiotoxicity Testing Market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 166.5 Mn by the end of 2031.

Oral Thin Films Market: Oral Thin Films Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 7.1 Bn by the end of 2031.

Consumer Genomics Market: Consumer Genomics Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 21.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

Acute Migraine Treatment Market: Acute Migraine Treatment Market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 7.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

Dental Anesthetics Market: Dental Anesthetics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 904.1 Mn by the end of 2031.

Periodontal Treatment Market: Periodontal Treatment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 12.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

Ceftriaxone Market: Ceftriaxone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-health-records-ehr-market-to-exceed-us-50-3-bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301716344.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens to Oil Prices in 2023

    Oil prices enter 2023 in the mid-$70s -- around the same level they were at the start of 2022. Three that stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their resiliency in any type of oil market are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): Profits in the upstream (oil production) and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the energy sector are heavily impacted by highly volatile oil and natural gas prices.

  • Beijing Signals Two-Year Internet Crackdown May Be Coming to an End

    A top Chinese official said authorities have wrapped up investigations into the financial businesses of several internet companies.

  • Why Shares of Ford Slumped in December

    Supply conditions remain challenging, and now demand is falling off, but will these conditions last forever?

  • Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported Evans as saying in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and that he sees Turkey as a very strong production base.

  • Tianqi Expands Lithium Empire With Deal to Buy Australian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. has agreed to buy an Australian lithium explorer in a deal that could accelerate production of enough supply of the metal for around 10 million electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Trans

  • British PM Sunak revives talks for Arm's London IPO -FT

    Sunak met Arm's Chief Executive Rene Haas last month in Downing Street and Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank, joined via video, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The meeting was described as "very constructive" by two people briefed on the matter, and "positive" by another, the FT reported.

  • Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

    It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric rises -- like the one Bitcoin went on when it hit its previous all-time high -- 2022's decline was exacerbated by a series of events such as bankruptcies and scandals that rattled investor confidence. Personally, I am hopeful Bitcoin will treat investors much better this year -- especially if they take advantage of today's cheap prices.

  • Carmaker Stellantis seals batteries material deal with Element 25

    Carmaker Stellantis has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday. The agreement marks another step in efforts by Stellantis to secure long-term supplies of raw materials essential for electric vehicles as carmakers prepare for a surge in global demand for EVs in the transition towards cleaner motoring. Stellantis, the world's third-largest carmaker by sales, has previously signed deals with GME Resources for supply of nickel and cobalt sulphate and with Vulcan Energy Resources and United States-based Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) for lithium hydroxide.

  • Virus Wave Slowing China’s Efforts to Secure Power for Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The virus wave sweeping China is delaying efforts to make sure the country’s coal-fired plants can secure all the fuel they need to prevent power shortages when the economy rebounds.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transm

  • US tech giants say Indian panel's recommended competition act 'absolutist and regressive'

    An influential industry group that represents Google, Meta and Amazon among other tech firms has expressed concerns about the digital competition law recommended by an Indian parliamentary panel that seeks to regulate their alleged anticompetitive practices, calling the proposal "absolutist and regressive" in nature in the latest escalation of tension between U.S. tech giants and New Delhi. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended last month that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anticompetitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms, prohibiting them from preferentially promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems. The competition act, the panel said, “will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent startup economy but also for the entire world.”

  • Around 40% of German companies expect output decline in 2023 - IW institute

    Four out of ten German companies expect business to shrink in 2023, a survey by the German Economic Institute (IW) showed on Monday, blaming high energy costs, supply chain issues and the continuing war in Ukraine. "Moreover, it will only become clear in the course of 2023 how extensive gas and energy supply can be built up for the next winter and the extent of any possible disruptions that could occur in 2023." The survey of around 2,500 companies showed that around a third of companies expect output to stagnate and the remaining quarter predict business will grow.

  • Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak rupee

    Mercedes Benz expects double-digit sales growth in India this year, despite concerns that a weaker rupee could increase car prices, the head of its local unit said in an interview. The German luxury carmaker's sales in India rose 41% last year to 15,822 cars, its highest ever in the country, and it has an order backlog of around 6,000 vehicles, Santosh Iyer, managing director for Mercedes-Benz India, told Reuters. One risk to the growth of India's luxury car market is a weakening Indian currency, which could force Mercedes to increase domestic prices as imported components get pricier, he said.

  • German industrial production rebounded in November despite high energy prices, slowing demand

    Industrial output -- comprising production in manufacturing, energy and construction--increased by 0.2% in November after falling by a revised 0.4% in October, data from the German statistics office Destatis showed Monday.

  • US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

    The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to 3 million barrels for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in February, the first buy since last year’s record 180-million-barrel release to tame U.S. pump prices. “Following review of the initial submission, DOE will not be making any award selections for the February delivery window,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Is beer getting more expensive? Prices up more than groceries and people are buying fewer brews.

    During December, beer shoppers paid more for beer, and bought less. Here's why inflation may be hitting brews harder than groceries.

  • CFOs Ponder Their Pricing Power as the Economy Cools

    After a year of significant price increases, companies are trying to figure out how far they can go in 2023.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Inflation data, banks kick off earnings season: What to know this week

    The first big rally of 2023 will be put to the test next week when investors face a highly-anticipated inflation reading and fourth-quarter earnings from Wall Street's biggest banks.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.