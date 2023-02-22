U.S. markets closed

Electronic health records market is estimated to grow by USD 32.27 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CareCloud Inc. among others - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Health Records Market by Deployment, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 32.27 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 12.91%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 21.76 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Health Records Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Health Records Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global electronic health records market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including several heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, and high awareness regarding the benefits of EHR are driving the growth of the electronic health records market in North America. To know about regional and country-wise contributions - Buy the report

Company Profiles

The electronic health records market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - The company offers electronic health records for various purposes, ranging from independent medical professionals to large adminstrative health records in the hospitals.

  • CareCloud Inc. - The company offers athenaClinicals which is designed to help medical experts research documents more efficiently and accurately as well as providing high quality care of documents.

  • CureMD.com Inc. - The company offers EHR solutions through American HealthTech for post acute care facilities.

  • Dedalus Group - The company offers CureMDs cloud based Electronic Health Record with complete access to appointments, clinical reviews, patient notes, medical histories, and document manager, all bundled in one app.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as benefits of EHR leading to rise in adoption, government initiatives supporting EHR adoption, and growing digitization of healthcare industry. However, rising data security and privacy concerns are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Related Reports:

  • The flow cytometer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,038.44 million. The Increasing expenditure on R&D is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the shortage of skilled professionals may impede the market growth.

  • The bio-detection market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,270.05 million. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inadequate healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this electronic health records market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the electronic health records market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic health records market vendors.

Electronic Health Records Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.91%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 32.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.53

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CareCloud Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., CureMD.com Inc., Dedalus Group, eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corp., EverCommerce Inc., General Electric Co., Global Payments Inc., Greenway Health LLC, KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd., McKesson Corp., MEDHOST, Medical Information Technology Inc., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Tebra Technologies Inc., Athenahealth Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global electronic health records market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Component

  • 7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • 12.4 Athenahealth Inc.

  • 12.5 CareCloud Inc.

  • 12.6 Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

  • 12.7 CureMD.com Inc.

  • 12.8 Dedalus Group

  • 12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.10 eClinicalWorks LLC

  • 12.11 Epic Systems Corp.

  • 12.12 EverCommerce Inc.

  • 12.13 General Electric Co.

  • 12.14 Global Payments Inc.

  • 12.15 Greenway Health LLC

  • 12.16 KareXpert Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Oracle Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-health-records-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-32-27-billion-between-2022-and-2027-evolving-opportunities-with-allscripts-healthcare-solutions-inc-carecloud-inc-among-others---technavio-301751602.html

SOURCE Technavio

