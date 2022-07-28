Electronic Insect Killer Market Size to Grow by USD 91.89 million, Growing Awareness Regarding Vector-borne Diseases to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An electronic insect killer or bug zapper attracts and kills flying insects. These devices are also known as electrical discharge insect control systems. The "Electronic Insect Killer Market by Product (indoor insect killers, rackets, and lanterns) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Insect Killer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the electronic insect killer market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 91.89 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, request a sample report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases is driving the growth of the market. Some of the diseases spread through insect bites include malaria, dengue, WNV disease, yellow fever, and chikungunya. In 2018, more than 200 people across the world had contracted malaria. Over 38% of the global population, especially in subtropical and tropical areas across the world, is vulnerable to malaria. The prevalence of these diseases is rising, and people are taking preventive actions. Hence, electronic insect killers are being used in residential and commercial areas. Technavio estimates that developing economies will drive the market owing to the growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases in the region.

Market Challenge: The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the global electronic insect killer market share during the forecast period. Many potential consumers prefer using alternative solutions such as natural remedies for controlling pests. Other alternatives include mosquito patches, mosquito bands, repellents, sticky traps for insects, bait, sprayers, and foggers.

Technavio provides information about major drivers and challenges that will shape the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The electronic insect killer market report is segmented by product (indoor insect killers, rackets, and lanterns) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the electronic insect killer market in North America.

Story continues

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The electronic insect killer market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The landscape of the global electronic insect killer market is competitive due to the presence of many large established players. During the forecast period, the competition among the vendors is expected to intensify, as vendors would deliver advanced technologies to gain competitive advantages. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving market growth. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors have to develop new ideas and technologies as well as stay up-to-date with the emerging technologies that could influence service lines.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alliance Sports Group

Armatron Co.

Aspectek

Bear Down Brands LLC

Helen of Troy Ltd.

HOONT USA

JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

Koolatron CA

Pestzilla

Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Electric Pocket Lighter Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Shoe Polisher Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electronic Insect Killer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 91.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alliance Sports Group, Armatron Co., Aspectek, Bear Down Brands LLC, Helen of Troy Ltd., HOONT USA, JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Koolatron CA, Pestzilla, and Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Indoor insect killers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Rackets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alliance Sports Group

10.4 Armatron Co.

10.5 Aspectek

10.6 Bear Down Brands LLC

10.7 Helen of Troy Ltd.

10.8 HOONT USA

10.9 JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

10.10 Koolatron CA

10.11 Pestzilla

10.12 Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-insect-killer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-91-89-million-growing-awareness-regarding-vector-borne-diseases-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301593504.html

SOURCE Technavio