U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,120.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,565.25
    -53.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.90
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.19
    +0.93 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    +15.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.58 (+3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -2.7870 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    -24.69 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4310
    -1.1310 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,150.11
    +2,027.80 (+9.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.82
    +54.16 (+11.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,773.42
    +57.67 (+0.21%)
     

Electronic Insect Killer Market Size to Grow by USD 91.89 million, Growing Awareness Regarding Vector-borne Diseases to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An electronic insect killer or bug zapper attracts and kills flying insects. These devices are also known as electrical discharge insect control systems. The "Electronic Insect Killer Market by Product (indoor insect killers, rackets, and lanterns) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Insect Killer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Insect Killer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the electronic insect killer market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 91.89 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, request a sample report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases is driving the growth of the market. Some of the diseases spread through insect bites include malaria, dengue, WNV disease, yellow fever, and chikungunya. In 2018, more than 200 people across the world had contracted malaria. Over 38% of the global population, especially in subtropical and tropical areas across the world, is vulnerable to malaria. The prevalence of these diseases is rising, and people are taking preventive actions. Hence, electronic insect killers are being used in residential and commercial areas. Technavio estimates that developing economies will drive the market owing to the growing awareness regarding vector-borne diseases in the region.

  • Market Challenge: The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the global electronic insect killer market share during the forecast period. Many potential consumers prefer using alternative solutions such as natural remedies for controlling pests. Other alternatives include mosquito patches, mosquito bands, repellents, sticky traps for insects, bait, sprayers, and foggers.

Technavio provides information about major drivers and challenges that will shape the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The electronic insect killer market report is segmented by product (indoor insect killers, rackets, and lanterns) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the electronic insect killer market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The electronic insect killer market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The landscape of the global electronic insect killer market is competitive due to the presence of many large established players. During the forecast period, the competition among the vendors is expected to intensify, as vendors would deliver advanced technologies to gain competitive advantages. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving market growth. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors have to develop new ideas and technologies as well as stay up-to-date with the emerging technologies that could influence service lines.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Alliance Sports Group

  • Armatron Co.

  • Aspectek

  • Bear Down Brands LLC

  • Helen of Troy Ltd.

  • HOONT USA

  • JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

  • Koolatron CA

  • Pestzilla

  • Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Electric Pocket Lighter Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Shoe Polisher Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electronic Insect Killer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 91.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.50

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alliance Sports Group, Armatron Co., Aspectek, Bear Down Brands LLC, Helen of Troy Ltd., HOONT USA, JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Koolatron CA, Pestzilla, and Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Indoor insect killers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Rackets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Lanterns - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alliance Sports Group

  • 10.4 Armatron Co.

  • 10.5 Aspectek

  • 10.6 Bear Down Brands LLC

  • 10.7 Helen of Troy Ltd.

  • 10.8 HOONT USA

  • 10.9 JT Eaton & Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 Koolatron CA

  • 10.11 Pestzilla

  • 10.12 Rentokil-PCI Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-insect-killer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-91-89-million-growing-awareness-regarding-vector-borne-diseases-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301593504.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Bosses are oblivious to why employees are really quitting. Here’s what they need to know

    U.S. companies have struggled to fill openings left by job-hopping employees. Is there anything managers can do to convince their workers to stay?

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; RETURN OF CAPITAL FRAMEWORK; OPERATIONS UPDATE; AND 2022 CAPITAL AND OPERATING BUDGET UPDATE

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an update on Surge's shareholder returns framework, an operations update, and revisions to the Company's 2022 capital and operating budget.

  • Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, U.S. inventories fall

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors while lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices. Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday. "Risk sentiment has recovered from recession fears due to the ongoing U.S. earnings optimism and a less aggressive Fed’s rhetoric on rate hikes, which supported a rally in the crude market," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, adding that a weakened U.S. dollar has also lifted commodities prices.

  • What I learned when I took a corporate job after 20 years of working for myself

    I left a career I loved for a steady paycheck and health insurance, and ended up finding a new kind of freedom.

  • Will you outlive your 401(k)? New rules calculating lifetime income have some flaws.

    Do you have any idea how much your 401(k) would provide each month in retirement? Probably not — until now.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."

  • The Senate Just Passed the Chips Act. Don’t Expect a Quick Fix for Chip Makers.

    A long awaited bill to boost U.S. chip manufacturing just passed the Senate. While ambitious, the legislation won't be enough to remake U.S. chip production.

  • Valero, Occidental, and 3 Other Oil Companies Pumping Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • CHIPS Act: Semiconductor jobs are a 'competitiveness' and wage issue, JobsOhio CEO says

    JobsOhio CEO and President J.P. Nauseef joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain what the CHIPS Act means for the semiconductor industry and Intel's new chip factory in Ohio.

  • Ford’s Profit Rises on Higher Sales, More Inventory

    The auto maker’s net income rose nearly 19% in the second quarter, benefiting from rebounding sales and pent-up demand from car shoppers.

  • Wall Street watchdog 'not willing' to send auditors to China, Hong Kong before complete audit deal

    The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Wednesday that he will not send public accounting inspectors to China or Hong Kong unless Washington and Beijing can agree on complete audit access. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in an address before an accounting industry audience, said the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would need to be able to bring "specificity and accountability" in audits of foreign companies listed on Wall Street. "We are not willing to have PCAOB inspectors sent to China and Hong Kong unless there is an agreement on a framework allowing the PCAOB to inspect and investigate audit firms completely," Gensler said.

  • Rivian Plans to Cut 6% of Its Workforce as CEO Cites Volatile Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. is cutting about 6% of its workforce and simplifying product plans, saying the economy has made it harder for the electric-vehicle maker to raise money to build up production.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid

  • Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon

    This is the space where retailers like Amazon or Walmart store products for easy sorting and shipping once a customer places an order. Amazon.com recently announced plans to open over 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs across the U.S. while Walmart has been pumping serious money into developing small distribution centers that are attached to the stores themselves. Not to be outdone, Target just announced that it plans to add three sortation centers both for store stocking and online order fulfillments.

  • Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

    Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan. The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages. "We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing.

  • Will $1 billion be enough to cover 3M earplug lawsuits?

    A top lawyer for plaintiffs claiming damages from 3M's military-grade earplugs called the company's effort to set up a $1 billion trust "woefully underfunded." That's the sort of thing you'd expect to hear from a plaintiff attorney, but a law professor unaffiliated with the case agrees.