U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,882.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,843.25
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,148.10
    -6.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.53
    -0.93 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.00
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    -1.2580 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    -17.91 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1560
    +0.3960 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,335.73
    -743.94 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.12
    -16.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.81
    -190.10 (-0.69%)
     

Electronic Load Market to Reach USD 4.99 Billion in 2028; Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Worldwide to Bolster Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

A list of reputed manufacturers present in the global market: Keysight Technologies (US), AMETEK (US), National Instruments (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), Teledyne Technologies (US), B&K Precision Corporation(US), Tektronix (US), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), NFcorp (Japan), Kikusui Electronics Corporation (Japan), Höcherl & Hackl GmbH (Germany), Matsusada Precision (Japan), Itech Electronic Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. (Canada), Maynuo Electronic Co., Ltd (China), Ainuo Instrument Co., Ltd (China), Dahua Electronic (China), Array Electronic Co., Ltd (China), Hangzhou Weibo Technology Co., Ltd (China), Texas Instruments (US), FDK Corporation (Japan), TDK-Lambda Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US)

Pune, India, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic load market is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of consumer electronics. Hence, various manufacturers are utilizing the ‘push’ strategy so that customers can purchase them easily from the market. As the sale of these electronics surged, the need to prevent data loss, overheating, and other accidents has also increased, thereby compelling companies to use these loads for testing these electronics. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Electronic Load Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size stood at USD 2.93 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 3.11 billion in 2021 to USD 4.99 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period during 2021-2028.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Businesses Globally May Obstruct Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the demand for electronic loads. Numerous companies have either cancelled or postponed investments in the electric and electronics industry. Nationwide lockdowns in most of the countries globally have also resulted in the temporary shutdown of businesses, excluding essential services. These factors are anticipated to hamper growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Electronic Load Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electronic-load-market-103921

Segment-

Wireless Communications & Infrastructure Segment Held 37.6% Share in 2020

By applications, the global Electronic Load Market is segregated into aerospace, defense & government services, automotive, energy, wireless communications & infrastructure, and others. Out of these, the wireless communications & infrastructure segment earned 37.6% in terms of the electronic loads market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of these loads in this application.

Report Coverage-

The Electronic Load Market research report of this industry delivers a brief analysis of pre-existing firms that can affect the outlook throughout the forecast period. Additionally, it delivers an authentic assessment by highlighting data on several aspects that may include growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraints. It also represents the market size from a global perspective by analyzing historical data and qualitative insights.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Mobile Phones to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays several companies are investing huge sums in wireless communications and infrastructure to enhance the wireless and power supply testing. This would help them to provide an efficient and safe operation of electronic components. In developing nations, the high demand for mobile phones and smartphones is set to propel the electronic load market growth in the near future as these phones require batteries to operate smoothly. At the same time, aerospace, defense, and government services often use devices to wirelessly communicate from remote places. However, specific electronic loads are very expensive, which, in turn, may hamper their demand.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electronic-load-market-103921

Regional Insights-

Rising Awareness of Using Electric Vehicles to Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, North America procured USD 0.89 billion in terms of share in 2020. It is expected to remain at the forefront in the upcoming years because of the rising awareness of the benefits of utilizing eco-friendly electric vehicles. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to be in the second position in the electronic loads industry owing to the increasing adoption of electronics and the surging electrification.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

The Electronic Load Market contains a large number of companies that are presently investing huge sums in research and development activities. They are doing so to create novel products to cater to the high demand from customers. Below are the two significant industry developments:

  • March 2021: Prof Rajagopal Veeramalla utilized a conductance algorithm to create a decoupled electronic load. It is capable of decoupling the reactive and active power. This further refines the machine lifecycle and prevents the de-rating of the generator.

  • September 2020: Adaptive Power Systems Inc. (APS) unveiled its latest range of programmable, high-power DC Loads. These can be used in multiple DC test applications.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electronic-load-market-103921

Electronic Load Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.0%

2028 Value Projection

USD 4.99 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.93 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

223

Segments covered

Voltage; Current and Application

Growth Drivers

Increasing Usage of Smartphones and Mobile Phones to Accelerate Growth

Rising Awareness of Using Electric Vehicles to Aid Growth in North America



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Capital Cost to Restrain Growth of the Electronic Load Industry

A list of reputed manufacturers present in the global Electronic Load Market:

  • Keysight Technologies (US)

  • AMETEK (US)

  • National Instruments (US)

  • Chroma ATE (Taiwan)

  • Teledyne Technologies (US)

  • B&K Precision Corporation(US)

  • Tektronix (US)

  • Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • NFcorp (Japan)

  • Kikusui Electronics Corporation (Japan)

  • Höcherl & Hackl GmbH (Germany)

  • Matsusada Precision (Japan)

  • Itech Electronic Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

  • Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

  • Maynuo Electronic Co., Ltd (China)

  • Ainuo Instrument Co., Ltd (China)

  • Dahua Electronic (China)

  • Array Electronic Co., Ltd (China)

  • Hangzhou Weibo Technology Co., Ltd (China)

  • Texas Instruments (US)

  • FDK Corporation (Japan)

  • TDK-Lambda Corporation (Japan)

  • General Electric (US)

Quick Buy - Electronic Load Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103921

TABLE OF CONTENT ELECTRONIC LOAD: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2021-2028

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronic Load Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Electronic Load Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage

      • Below 600V

      • Above 600V

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Current

      • Alternating Current (AC)

      • Direct Current (DC)

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

      • Automotive

      • Energy

      • Wireless Communications

      • Others

    • Electronic Load Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued..!.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Drilling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Directional Drilling {Measurement While Drilling, Logging While Drilling, Rotary Steerable System, Gyro Drilling, Magnetic Drilling, and Others} and Non-Directional Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater}), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Water Exploration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Voltage (Up to 66 kV, 66 kV - 170 kV, 170 kV - 550 kV, and Above 550 kV), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By End User (Utility, Industrial, Commercial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, and Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, and Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Recloser Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase, Others), By Control (Electric, Hydraulic, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Interruption Type (Oil, Vacuum), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Gasification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Coal, Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biomass/Waste), By Application (Chemical, Liquid Fuel, Power, and Gaseous Fuel), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks Hit Hard As New Regulations Squeeze Tech Companies

    China stocks dropped Tuesday, including Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, after regulators issued rules aimed at banning unfair competition.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Alibaba Falls to Record Low, Extending Tech Selloff on Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 4.3% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened

    The Australian dollar has been negative over the last couple of sessions, and finally has broken through major support to kick off the next move.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.