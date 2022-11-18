U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

Electronic Logging Device Market is Projected to Reach 15.23 billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Electronic Logging Device Market is expected to reach 15.23 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Electronic Logging Device Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1444/electronic-logging-device-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Electronic Logging Device Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Electronic logging device mandate for fleet management in North American and Asian countries.

  • The growing need for operational efficiency in fleet owning organizations.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Electronic Logging Device Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • by Component Type

  • by Form Factor Type

  • by Vehicle Type

  • by Region


Electronic Logging Device Market Insights

Market Trends by Component Type

The market is segmented as display and telematics unit. The telematics unit segment dominates the market as it facilitates services such as calculating the driver’s hours of service; monitoring the vehicle’s condition, fuel efficiency, and tax report; and transmitting data through a GSM module. Further, telematics unit of an electronic logging device includes electronic logs, CO2 emission, vehicle inspection, fuel tracking, temperature monitoring, and more, fuelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Trends by Form Factor Type

The market is segmented as embedded and integrated. The embedded segment dominates the market owing to the rapid adoption of electronic logging device in developed regions, particularly in North America and Europe. Embedded electronic logging devices offer more features and are secure and reliable.

Market Trends by Vehicle Type

The market is segmented as trucks, buses, and LCVs. The trucks’ segment dominates the market owing to a high demand for the transportation of varied goods globally while challenges, such as a shortage of drivers and truck capacity, have made it crucial to manage the available resources with high efficiency.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe held the largest market share in 2021 as since 2006 digital tachographs were mandated in 27 European countries for commercial vehicle. The ongoing and upcoming organic and inorganic growth strategies devised by players in the market would lead to a significant upsurge in the market in Europe during the forecast period. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Electronic Logging Device Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1444/electronic-logging-device-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • AT&T Fleet Complete

  • Blue Ink Technology

  • CarrierWeb

  • Donlen

  • Garmin ELD

  • Geotab

  • KeepTruckin

  • Omnitracs

  • ORBCOMM

  • Pedigree Technologies

  • Samsara

  • Stoneridge

  • Teletrac Navaman

  • TomTom Telematics

  • Transflo

  • Trimble

  • Verizon Connect

  • Wheels Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the electronic logging device market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Vehicle Intercom System Market

  2. Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


