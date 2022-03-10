U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% During 2022-2029; Rising Adoption of Electronic Vehicles to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market are Sanmina Corporation (U.S.), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn) (Taiwan), Benchmark Electronics Inc. (U.S.), Flex Ltd (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (U.S.), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Plexus Corporation (U.S.), Fabrinet (Thailand), COMPAL Inc. (Taiwan) and others.

Pune, India, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for electronic manufacturing services (EMS) is expected to emerge during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of e-waste recycling. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market size was USD 476.88 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 504.22 billion in 2022 to USD 797.94 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) are majorly utilized in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications. These services provide several functionalities such as testing, sub-assembly manufacturing, designing printed circuit boards, and component assembly & re-engineering. The increasing development of green electronic devices is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electronic-manufacturing-services-ems-market-105519

Key Players Profiled in the market are:

  • Sanmina Corporation (U.S.)

  • Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn) (Taiwan)

  • Benchmark Electronics Inc. (U.S.)

  • Flex Ltd (Singapore)

  • Jabil Inc. (U.S.)

  • Celestica Inc. (Canada)

  • Wistron Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Plexus Corporation (U.S.)

  • Fabrinet (Thailand)

  • COMPAL Inc. (Taiwan)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

6.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 797.94 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 476.88 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Size, Share, Service, Geography

Growth Drivers

Improvement of Greener Electronic Devices in Brightening Market Prospects

Engineering Services to Show Strong Growth Backed by Rising R&D by Electronic Assembly Materials Manufacturers

IT and Telecom Industry to Experience High Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Violation and Lack of Intellectual Property Rights to Hamper Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact:

Restricted Supply Chain Affected Market Growth Amid Pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries, including the electronics and technology sectors. Government imposed stringent restrictions on import/export policies interrupted the supply chain in the market. These factors and restrictions limited customers' production and supply of products. The companies faced reduced production and sales rate during the pandemic period. For instance, Jabil Inc. stated that its factories operated at 65-70% capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electronic-manufacturing-services-ems-market-105519

Segments:

Consumer Electronics Dominates Market To Acquire Global Reach

By service, the market is segregated into electronics manufacturing services, engineering services, test & development implementation, logistics services, and others.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, heavy industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others.

By region, the market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, key developments implemented by major players in the market are discussed further in this report. Drivers & restraints affecting the market growth are elaborated along with potential development scope in the coming years. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is highlighted in this report further.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand for Electronic Vehicles to Propel Growth

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for recyclable energy. The increasing demand for electronic vehicles is expected to boost the market during the projected period. Also, the development of greener electronic devices is expected to bolster market development and improve market share globally. These factors are likely to ensure the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market growth in the coming years.

However, violation and intellectual property rights may hamper the market growth.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electronic-manufacturing-services-ems-market-105519

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share Due to Emerging Technological Advancements

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific dominates the global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market share due to rising demand for consumer electronics and telecommunication devices. Also, adopting technological advancements is expected to drive the market during the projected period. The region stood at USD 171.66 billion in 2021.

Europe holds the second-highest global market share. Electronic manufacturing service companies cooperate with major European automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Renault for PCBA assembly, research, prototype, and building. As a result, it is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Development Allow Companies to Attract Global Customers

The key market players focus on forming strategic alliances and supporting companies to expand their business globally. Also, implementing innovative product development strategies allows companies to enhance their product portfolio by adopting technological advancements in the industry. These strategies will enable key players to expand their business and attract global customers.

Industry Developments:

  • March 2021: Geophysical Technologies Inc. selected Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for volume production of next-gen seismic sensors ‘NuSeis NRU 1C’. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides high-volume manufacturing for NuSeis NRU 1C without scarifying production quality.

  • November 2021: Celestica Inc. acquired PCI Private Limited, a Singapore-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, to expand its telematics, IoT, embedded systems, and human-machine interface (HMI).

Quick Buy - Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105519

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Service (USD)

      • Electronics manufacturing services

      • Engineering services

      • Test & Development Implementation

      • Logistics Services

      • Others

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Consumer Electronics

      • Automotive

      • Heavy Industrial Manufacturing

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • IT and Telecom

      • Other

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • South America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Service (USD)

      • Electronics manufacturing services

      • Engineering services

      • Test & Development Implementation

      • Logistics Services

      • Others

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Consumer Electronics

      • Automotive

      • Heavy Industrial Manufacturing

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • IT and Telecom

      • Other

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By Industry

      • Canada

        • By Industry

      • Mexico

        • By Industry

  • South America Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Service (USD)

      • Electronics manufacturing services

      • Engineering services

      • Test & Development Implementation

      • Logistics Services

      • Others

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Consumer Electronics

      • Automotive

      • Heavy Industrial Manufacturing

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • IT and Telecom

      • Other

    • By Country (USD)

      • Brazil

        • By Industry

      • Argentina

        • By Industry

      • Rest of South America

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electronic-manufacturing-services-ems-market-105519

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Semiconductor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

LED Video Walls Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Direct View LED Video Walls, Indoor LED Video Walls, and Blended Projection Video Walls System), By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Retail, Airport/Railways, Control Rooms, Media & Advertising, Sports & Entertainment, Auditorium, Commercial Buildings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Interchangeable Lens Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Focal Length (Equal to 35mm and Larger than 35mm, Smaller than 35mm), By Camera Type (SLR/DSLR, Mirrorless), By Lens Type (Zoom Lens, Prime Lens, Telephoto Lens, Special Lens, Macro Lens) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor, Infrared Temperature Sensor, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Wireless Sensor Network Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Sensor Type (MEMS Sensors, CMOS-based Sensors, LED Sensors, Motion and Position Sensor), By Application (Home and Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Military Surveillance, Smart Transportation), By End-User (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defence, Oil and Gas, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-electronic-manufacturing-services-market-10645


