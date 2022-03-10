Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% During 2022-2029; Rising Adoption of Electronic Vehicles to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for electronic manufacturing services (EMS) is expected to emerge during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of e-waste recycling. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market size was USD 476.88 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 504.22 billion in 2022 to USD 797.94 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) are majorly utilized in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and industrial applications. These services provide several functionalities such as testing, sub-assembly manufacturing, designing printed circuit boards, and component assembly & re-engineering. The increasing development of green electronic devices is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Profiled in the market are:

Sanmina Corporation (U.S.)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn) (Taiwan)

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (U.S.)

Flex Ltd (Singapore)

Jabil Inc. (U.S.)

Celestica Inc. (Canada)

Wistron Corporation (Taiwan)

Plexus Corporation (U.S.)

Fabrinet (Thailand)

COMPAL Inc. (Taiwan)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 6.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 797.94 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 476.88 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Size, Share, Service, Geography Growth Drivers Improvement of Greener Electronic Devices in Brightening Market Prospects Engineering Services to Show Strong Growth Backed by Rising R&D by Electronic Assembly Materials Manufacturers IT and Telecom Industry to Experience High Growth Pitfalls & Challenges Violation and Lack of Intellectual Property Rights to Hamper Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact:

Restricted Supply Chain Affected Market Growth Amid Pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries, including the electronics and technology sectors. Government imposed stringent restrictions on import/export policies interrupted the supply chain in the market. These factors and restrictions limited customers' production and supply of products. The companies faced reduced production and sales rate during the pandemic period. For instance, Jabil Inc. stated that its factories operated at 65-70% capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segments:

Consumer Electronics Dominates Market To Acquire Global Reach

By service, the market is segregated into electronics manufacturing services, engineering services, test & development implementation, logistics services, and others.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, heavy industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others.

By region, the market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides complete information regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, key developments implemented by major players in the market are discussed further in this report. Drivers & restraints affecting the market growth are elaborated along with potential development scope in the coming years. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is highlighted in this report further.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand for Electronic Vehicles to Propel Growth

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for recyclable energy. The increasing demand for electronic vehicles is expected to boost the market during the projected period. Also, the development of greener electronic devices is expected to bolster market development and improve market share globally. These factors are likely to ensure the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market growth in the coming years.

However, violation and intellectual property rights may hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share Due to Emerging Technological Advancements

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific dominates the global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market share due to rising demand for consumer electronics and telecommunication devices. Also, adopting technological advancements is expected to drive the market during the projected period. The region stood at USD 171.66 billion in 2021.

Europe holds the second-highest global market share. Electronic manufacturing service companies cooperate with major European automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Renault for PCBA assembly, research, prototype, and building. As a result, it is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Development Allow Companies to Attract Global Customers

The key market players focus on forming strategic alliances and supporting companies to expand their business globally. Also, implementing innovative product development strategies allows companies to enhance their product portfolio by adopting technological advancements in the industry. These strategies will enable key players to expand their business and attract global customers.

Industry Developments:

March 2021: Geophysical Technologies Inc. selected Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for volume production of next-gen seismic sensors ‘NuSeis NRU 1C’. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides high-volume manufacturing for NuSeis NRU 1C without scarifying production quality.

November 2021: Celestica Inc. acquired PCI Private Limited, a Singapore-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, to expand its telematics, IoT, embedded systems, and human-machine interface (HMI).

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Service (USD) Electronics manufacturing services Engineering services Test & Development Implementation Logistics Services Others By Industry (USD) Consumer Electronics Automotive Heavy Industrial Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense Healthcare IT and Telecom Other By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Service (USD) Electronics manufacturing services Engineering services Test & Development Implementation Logistics Services Others By Industry (USD) Consumer Electronics Automotive Heavy Industrial Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense Healthcare IT and Telecom Other By Country (USD) United States By Industry Canada By Industry Mexico By Industry

South America Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Service (USD) Electronics manufacturing services Engineering services Test & Development Implementation Logistics Services Others By Industry (USD) Consumer Electronics Automotive Heavy Industrial Manufacturing Aerospace and Defense Healthcare IT and Telecom Other By Country (USD) Brazil By Industry Argentina By Industry Rest of South America



