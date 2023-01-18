U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 32.3 Billion in 2033 with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Growing Adoption of Voice Recognition and Artificial Intelligence in Electronic Medical Records to Propel Revenue Growth: Market to Surpass US$ 32.3 Billion by 2033. North American market is anticipated to expand at 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic medical records (EMR) market size is expected to be worth US$ 17.6 Billion in 2023, rising to US$ 32.3 Billion by 2033. The adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Global market growth for electronic medical records (EMR) is estimated to be fueled by increased healthcare spending by non-government and governmental entities over the forecast period. The market for electronic medical records is expected to expand as a result of increased healthcare spending. Due to the need for scalability, multiple healthcare providers purchase electronic health records as software-as-a-service.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-387

The market is expanding as a result of an increase in the number of benefits, including lower infrastructure and maintenance expenses, lower license and start-up costs, and greater accessibility. Improved productivity and quicker, simpler adoption are two benefits of cloud-based EMR solutions. The application is incredibly scalable because of its cloud-based architecture (pay-as-you-go storage utilization). It removes departmental silos of healthcare data to streamline and consolidate storage resources in order to reduce costs and boost efficiency.

Large, well-known firms are starting to enter the cloud sector. In order to maintain the level of patient care, the cloud infrastructure also provides real solutions for business continuity and disaster recovery. As a result, it is anticipated that the market for cloud-based EMR would expand dramatically. To give medical staff relatively easy access to patient records, digital revolution in healthcare is essential. During the projection period, it is predicted that growing need for systems and software that connect hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities would become a growth driver.

A greater emphasis is placed on strategic partnerships between leading suppliers of electronic medical record solutions as market rivalry intensifies. Additionally, it is projected that the constantly growing need for knowledge sharing and technology upgrades to improve healthcare efficiency will foster partnerships between important actors.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-387

Key Takeaways from the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market

  • The US electronic medical records (EMR) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the forecasted period.

  • By 2033, it is anticipated that the cost of implementing electronic medical records (EMR) in the US will surpass US$ 18.4 Billion.

  • The UK electronic medical records (EMR) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the anticipated time frame.

  • By 2033, the UK's sales of electronic medical records (EMR) systems are anticipated to surpass US$ 1.6 billion.

  • The market for electronic medical records (EMR) in India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecasted period.

  • By 2033, the Indian market for electronic medical records (EMR) is anticipated to reach more than US$ 255.0 Million.

  • In 2021, the market for electronic medical records (EMR) was dominated by cloud-based EMRs, which accounted for more than 50.0% of total revenue.

  • Hospital electronic medical records (EMR) are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% over the course of the forecast period as a result of rising pandemic and epidemic infections, as well as the requirement for global vaccination against a wide range of diseases.

Who is Winning?

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), top EMR solution providers are building alliances with the local healthcare system, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and bolstering their distribution networks in an effort to develop and explore the underdeveloped markets of Asia and Latin America. To break into middle-income and emerging markets, market companies are also concentrating on raising awareness, lowering the price of EMR software and related services, and fusing EMR with contemporary technologies.

  • Microsoft Corp. acquired Nuance Communications, Inc. in April 2021 with the goal of empowering healthcare providers with the power of ambient clinical intelligence and other Microsoft cloud services.

  • Capital Health, a regional leader in providing cutting-edge, high-quality patient care, introduced a new electronic health record (EGR) in the acute care divisions of both of its hospitals in February 2021 to better serve its patients.

  • The "Patient" database personal health record (PHR) of the patient will now be able to safely transfer the patient's existing health records from the "Patient" database onto the Apple Health app, according to a May 2021 announcement from DrChrono. This should simplify the procedure and make it easier to access medical data more quickly.

Request Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-387

Key Players:

  • Cerner Corp

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Medical Information Technology Inc.

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

  • Greenway Health, LLC

  • GE Healthcare

Key Segments Covered in Electronic medical records (EMR) Market Study

By Product Type:

  • Hospital EMR

  • Ambulatory EMR

By Component:

  • EMR Software

  • EMR Services

By Application:

  • Client Server Setup EMR

  • Hybrid Server Setup EMR

  • Cloud Based EMR

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Specialized Clinics

  • General Physician Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electronic-medical-records-market

Table of Content

  1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

  1. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  1. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Click Here for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market 387 pages TOC Report

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Chronic Wound Care Market Size: The global chronic wound care market is expected to reach at US$ 15.98 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Therapeutics Market Growth: The global Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Therapeutics Market is currently valued at US$ 137.3 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 211.1 Million by 2033.

Hermansky Pudlak Syndrome Therapeutics Market Trends: The global hermansky pudlak syndrome Therapeutics market garnered a market value of US$ 6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 12 Billion by registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

CRISPR and Cas Gene Market Outlook: The newly released CRISPR and Cas Gene Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of CRISPR and Cas Gene Market in 2021 were held at US$ 1.8 Bn. With 30.2%, the projected market growth during 2023 – 2033

PCSK9 Inhibitors Market Forecast: The global PCSK9 Inhibitors market garnered a market value of US$ 3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 13 Billion by registering a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Old Source: AI Integration in Electronic Medical Records (EMR) to Push Growth at 7.8% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey


