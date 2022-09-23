Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the electronic medical records market are AdvancedMD Inc. , Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner Corp, CureMD Healthcare, EClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc.

, GoodWill, IBM, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Neusoft, and PCCW Solution.



The global electronic medical records market is expected to grow from $31.78 billion in 2021 to $34.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The electronic medical records market is expected to grow to $44.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The electronic medical records market consists of sales of electronic medical records by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a digital version of patient information. The electronic medical record includes organizing, presenting the storing clinical data or documents of patients over long periods interpreting health conditions, placing orders, and providing ongoing care, scheduling, billing, and prescription.



The main types of electronic medical records are acute, ambulatory, and post-acute.Acute electronic medical records are those that include clinical data repositories, order input, outcomes reporting, and/or clinician charting and documentation software packages that provide basic inpatient functionality.



The products offered are client-server-based EHR and web-based HER that is delivered on a cloud-based, on-premise model. The business model of electronic medical records includes licensed software, technology resale, subscriptions, professional services, and others, that can apply in various industries such as e-prescription, practice management, referral management, patient management, and population health management.



North America was the largest region in the electronic medical records market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the electronic medical records market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The electronic medical records market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electronic medical records market statistics, including electronic medical records industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an electronic medical records market share, detailed electronic medical records market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electronic medical records industry. This electronic medical records market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Growth in healthcare information technology is significantly driving the growth of the electronic medical records market in healthcare.Electronic medical records are one of the significant applications that can be created, managed, and accessed by authorized staff within one health care organization for providing prompt healthcare services electronically.



The rapid growth of electronic medical records adoption needs more development and simpler application that can be achieved through the advanced IT sector in the health care sector.According to the Henry J.



Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit healthcare organization based in the USA, 2019, shows that 45% of US citizens think that electronic health records have improved the quality of care in the medical sector. Hence, growth in healthcare information technology is expected to propel the growth of electronic medical records in the healthcare market in the forecast period.



Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to predict EHR-based clinical outcomes is shaping the electronic medical records market.Artificial intelligence (AI) is the robotic capacity of a computer to do activities that normally require human intelligence and judgment.



AI is used in EMR to analyze, display, and comprehend complicated medical and healthcare data in a way that mimics human behavior.For instance, in October 2021, Suki, USA-based AI-powered voice solutions for a healthcare company, launched a Windows version of Suki Assistant that provides an end-to-end voice-enabled clinical digital assistance.



It uses AI to listen to and understand the words spoken by the doctor and translate them into a written form.



In September 2019, WELL Health Technologies Corp, a Canada-based multichannel digital health technology company acquired OSCARwest for $1.35 million. With this acquisition, WELL Health Technologies Corp aims at increasing its clientele and product portfolio to approximately 1,446 healthcare clinics servicing over 8,280 physicians and practitioners across Canada. OSCARwest is a Canada-based EMR developer and service provider.



The countries covered in the electronic medical records market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

