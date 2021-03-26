U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Electronic Musical Instruments Market Report by Technavio Identifies the Growing demand for music-related leisure activities as a Major Driver

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic musical instruments market report by Technavio forecasts USD 436.31 million growth during 2020-2024. Amid pandemic, the electronic musical instruments market is expected to register a YOY growth of 2.17% in 2021 and accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Musical Instruments Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Musical Instruments Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Grab a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41392

"The growing demand for music-related leisure activities will be crucial in driving the growth of the electronic musical instruments market. Also, the rising number of music festivals and live events will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

Growing disposable incomes globally have increased consumer inclination toward leisure activities such as learning music, traveling, and sports. People from all age groups are involving more in music-related leisure activities such as playing guitar, piano, and keyboard. In addition, the rise in the number of live music shows is further motivating people to enroll in music classes and choose music as a career. All these factors are expected to result in a surge in the demand for electronic musical instruments during the forecast period.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

  • Based on product, the electric pianos and keyboards segment led the market in 2019.

  • The electric pianos and keyboards segment is expected to generate maximum revenue to the market due to an increase in R&D investments by leading players in the market.

  • Also, the growing interest of consumers to spend on different types of electronic musical instruments is expected to contribute to the growth of the electric pianos and keyboards segment during the forecast period.

  • The market growth in the electric pianos and keyboards segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

  • 40% of the market growth will originate from North America and the region will offer several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

  • The increasing popularity of live music concerts will drive the growth of the electronic musical instruments market in North America.

  • The US and Canada are the key markets for electronic musical instruments in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Electronic Musical Instruments Market: Major Vendors
The electronic musical instruments market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., inMusic Brands, KORG Inc., NS Design, Pioneer Corp., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. among others.

More Details: www.technavio.com/report/corporate-training-market-industry-analysis

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Musical Instrument Market – Global musical instrument market is segmented by product (string instruments, pianos and keyboards, drums and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Guitar Market – Global guitar market is segmented by product (acoustic and electric) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-musical-instruments-market-report-by-technavio-identifies-the-growing-demand-for-music-related-leisure-activities-as-a-major-driver-301255540.html

SOURCE Technavio

