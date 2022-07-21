U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Electronic Musical Instruments Market Size to Grow by USD 505.09 Million from 2021 to 2026, Growing Demand for Music-related Leisure Activities to drive the Market Growth

·14 min read

NEW YORK , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Musical Instruments Market is categorized as a part of the global leisure products industry within the household durables sector by Technavio research analysts. Vendors are incurring additional costs as they are facing challenges in terms of shipping and maintaining sports equipment stocks. This is likely to impact the geographical presence of vendors, as the supply of end-products has declined at retail stores across borders. To overcome this challenge, vendors are offering free shipping or supplementing partial shipping costs for delivering at offline stores in countries or areas that have witnessed negligible or no cases of COVID-19. Moreover, the Electronic Musical Instruments Market will witness a Y-O-Y growth of 2.43% in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Musical Instruments Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Musical Instruments Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

To Visualize Electronic Musical Instruments Market using Technavio Intelligence. Browse Summary of the Research Report

Geographical Market Analysis

  • The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for electronic musical instruments in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA, and APAC regions.

  • The launch of innovative products, the increasing use of online platforms to purchase electronic musical instruments, and the rising demand for customized electronic musical instruments will facilitate the electronic musical instruments market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To Know More About this market's Geographical Distribution along with the Detailed Analysis of the Top Regions. Download Sample Copy of this Report

Key Segment Analysis

  • The electronic musical instruments market is segmented by End-user (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others).

  • The electronic musical instruments market share growth in the electric pianos and keyboards segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

  • The demand for digital synthesizers has increased at a steady rate. Digital synthesizers basically use digital signal processing to recreate an analog sound or to make musical sounds. Digital recordings of acoustic, electric and electronic instruments can also be played using music synthesizers.

  • With rapid advances in technology, more features are introduced in digital synthesizers than in analog synthesizers. Some of the major vendors operating in the global electronic musical instruments market offer advanced music synthesizers, which further enhance the value sales of these instruments. 

To  Know Additional Highlights and Key      on Various Market Segments and their Impact in Coming Years. Request Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report

Key Market Driver

  • One of the key factors driving growth in the global electronic musical instruments market is the growing demand for music-related leisure activities.

  • Learning to play electronic musical instruments is one of the leisure activities that is gaining popularity among people of all age groups.

  • The growing disposable income of people is supporting the adoption of different electronic musical instruments, as well as aiding people to enroll in music classes.

  • The number of live music shows and the attendees of such shows is growing rapidly across the world.

  • The market in focus is witnessing a large number of developments with regard to the introduction of innovative music synthesizers by the major vendors.

  • Such factors are expected to augment the growth of the global electronic musical instruments market during the forecast period.

Major Market Challenge

  • The increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software will be a major challenge for the electronic musical instruments market during the forecast period.

  • Music production software can create music of any instrument, tone, or magnitude with just a click of a button.

  • Music composers are gradually adopting music production software instead of physical instruments as it enables better mobility and fewer hassles and can record music anytime and anywhere without a proper environment/studio.

  • Various laptop brands also support some of the popular music production software. Such music production software is gaining popularity across the globe, owing to the increasing number of marketing campaigns by various laptop manufacturers that support such software.

  • The rising penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets and the availability of high-speed Internet connectivity are driving the demand for and access to virtual musical instruments.

  • The wide availability and affordability of the Internet have increased the number of consumers accessing digital music on their mobile devices. All these factors act as a major challenge to the growth of the global electronic musical instruments market.

For Highlights on Drivers & Challenges Affecting the Electronic Musical Instruments Market. Read Sample Copy of this Report

Vendor Insights

  • Alpher Basses

  • Anderson Guitarworks

  • C. F. Martin and Co. Inc.

  • CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

  • Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

  • Focusrite Plc

  • Gibson Brands Inc.

  • inMusic Brands Inc.

  • Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

  • KORG Inc.

  • Marshall Morrison Instruments Pty. Ltd.

  • Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd.

  • Native Instruments GmbH

  • NS Design

  • QRS Music Technologies Inc.

  • Rickenbacker International Corp.

  • Roland Corp.

  • Steinway Inc.

  • teenage engineering ab

  • Yamaha Corp.

The electronic musical instruments market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as differentiating themselves based on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation to compete in the market.

Find Additional Highlights on the Growth Strategies Adopted by Vendors and their Product Offerings. View Sample Report of this Market 

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Electronic Musical Instruments Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Electronic Musical Instruments Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Electronic Musical Instruments Market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Electronic Musical Instruments Market vendors  

Related Reports:

Smart Musical Instruments Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 15.73 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increase in the penetration of motion sensors is notably driving the smart musical instruments market growth, although factors such as the high cost of smart musical instruments may impede the market growth. Find More Research Insights Here

Musical Instrument Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.55 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3.15% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The musical instrument market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering customized stationery products and sell products in bulk through e-auctioning to compete in the market. Find More Research Insights Here

Electronic Musical Instruments Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 505.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alpher Basses, Anderson Guitarworks, C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Focusrite Plc, Gibson Brands Inc., inMusic Brands Inc., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Marshall Morrison Instruments Pty. Ltd., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Native Instruments GmbH, NS Design, QRS Music Technologies Inc., Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., teenage engineering ab, and Yamaha Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Electric pianos and keyboards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 String instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Drums and percussion instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anderson Guitarworks

  • 10.4 C. F. Martin and Co. Inc.

  • 10.5 CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

  • 10.7 Focusrite Plc

  • 10.8 Gibson Brands Inc.

  • 10.9 inMusic Brands Inc.

  • 10.10 Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 KORG Inc.

  • 10.12 Marshall Morrison Instruments Pty. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-musical-instruments-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-505-09-million-from-2021-to-2026--growing-demand-for-music-related-leisure-activities-to-drive-the-market-growth-301590131.html

SOURCE Technavio

