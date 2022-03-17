Electronic Paper Display Market to hit USD 13059.2 Million In 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited

London, UK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Brandessence market research, the Electronic Paper Display market size reached USD 5415.3 million in 2021. The Electronic Paper Display market size is likely to grow at 29.6% CAGR during 2022-2028 to reach USD 13059.2 million by 2028 end. Increasing Number of Internet Users, Growing Demand from Consumer Electronic Industry and Rising Adoption in Wearable Devices are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Electronic Paper Display Market

Electronic Paper Display Market: An Overview

The global electronic paper display market has been expected to show a lot of growth in the coming years with there being significant developments in the world of display technology due to the advanced features it offers like the readability in direct indoor and outdoor light, flexibility, lightweight, durability, low power consumption and the convenient composition. This has also been called the bistable display which refers to the content retention on screen when the power has been switched off.

The rise in the demand for information on the move, a growth in the number of readers and the development of the display devices which are easy to use are major factors which drive the market demand. The EPDs have also been deployed currently for a lot of applications including the transport and retail like the bus stops and the information boards of rails. Further, apart from the ESLs and the e-readers, the growth in the use of these displays have been for the indoor signage such as the hospitals, hotels and the event venues. These are battery-powered, lightweight and may be mounted anywhere virtually, easily moved around and also integrated with the calendaring systems for updating automatically. The other new applications of new e-paper being tried include the Public Transit Signs, Menu Boards and Baggage Tags.

The electronic paper display as per the recent development of electronic paper display market, is a fusion of chemistry, physics and the electronics. The ink which has been utilized in the display technology is called the e-ink with the composition being same as the pigmentation used in the industry of conventional printing instead of it being deposited on the paper. This is an ink which forms the tiny capsules for producing the monochrome result or sometimes a result which is with the limited colors. The two-pigment ink system has been used for the monochromatic EPDs; however, for the applications, the multiple colors such as three-pigment ink system, electronic shelf labels have been used as per the electronic paper display market trend.

The global electronic paper display market is segmented across a lot of applications and is attributed to the factors like the ongoing advancements in technology, positive environmental impact due to there being less consumption of energy in comparison to the other display technologies and an increase in the application areas. These are the advantages which are offered by the paper displays when it comes to the readability, energy consumption, user experience and manufacturing costs are a few of the factors which are driving the global market. But there is a lack of awareness, an absence of a wider color pallet in addition to the video output limitation which restrict the overall growth of the market. The segment which has held the biggest share in the market has been the e-readers market due to huge amount of readers in the biggest of economies like the UK, the US and China region where there is growth in the adoption of the e books, digital reading habits and the web-based reading portals.

There are investment opportunities across a lot of applications which have now been identified by the analysis of parameters like the product availability, ongoing developments, technological viability and growing revenue in future and adoption rate. The ESL or the electronic shelf labels are utilized in the sector of retail for the provision of the capabilities to the retailers for the updating of content on the shelving of signage in what is quick and efficient in the manner. The ESL employment is something which is facilitating pricing dynamically too along with the ability of the promotional pricing to every retailer which has been caused by responses which they’ve been getting from consumer’s traffic patterns. Electronic paper display market drivers have been acting positively to get the market to achieve new heights.

The segment of electronics devices has been impacted severely by the outbreak of the coronavirus as one of the major suppliers of this raw material which is China was affected. This industry has been facing some major issues such as reduction in the production, disruption in the supply chains and the fluctuations in price. All these affected the sales of the electronic companies and is likely to have a negative impact in the coming future.

Global Electronic Paper Display Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Auxiliary Display for Mobile Phones

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-Readers

Others

By Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer & Wearable Electronics

Institutional

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Enterprise

Others

The global electronic paper display market survey shows that the highest contributor in terms of the region has been the North American market as it takes close to one third of the market share and it is going to be growing further in the coming years. Among the largest markets for the displays has been North America and that is due to the higher penetration rate of the tablets. There are factors like the positive environmental impact and the technological advancements which have been causing a growth in the momentum. There is an added benefit of being readable easily in the sunlight. The e-paper may also be one of the attractive additions to the smartwatch industry particularly for using it outdoors. It is expected that the US is going to further the sales. These are smartwatches which have been expected to grow further in the country as there are a lot of tech savvy consumers who are also conscious of the fashion trends.

Another factor which will lead to an adoption in the region has been the increase in the shipments of smartphones for the region. This is going to propel the growth in the United State in the coming years and the value is going to only increase as there are advancements in the technology. This is followed by the Europe electronic paper display market and APAC electronic paper display market. India electronic paper display market is also expected to grow with growing urbanization.

Region Covered in Electronic Paper Display Market Report:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France,U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

