The Electronic Paper Display Market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period (2021-2026)

An electronic paper display is an electrically-charged surface that replicates the look of ink on paper. The electronic paper display (EPD or electronic ink (e-ink) or electrophoretic display) is being used for applications, like e-books, electronic newspapers, portable signs, and foldable displays.

- EPDs are a significant development in the display technology, due to their advanced features, such as readability in direct light (indoor as well as outdoor ambiance), low power consumption, lightweight, durability, and convenient composition. The main advantages of electronic paper over traditional LCD screens are paper-like readability and extremely low power consumption.

- Rising demand for on-the-move information, a growing number of electronic readers, and the development of easy-to-use display devices are significant factors driving the demand for the electronic paper display market.

- EPD’s are also currently being deployed for many applications, including retail and transport, such as bus stops and rail information boards. For instance, In Japan, E Ink Holdings and Papercast have produced a solar-powered electronic paper passenger information display technology for a smart bus stop project and the Jerusalem Transportation Master Plan Team (JTMT) has advanced the passenger information systems at bus stops with solar powered e-paper displays.

- Companies, such as E ink Holdings offer e-paper display technology, to be used in ESL. It has the advantage of very wide viewing angles, mono and three-color options, and paper-like readability under all store lighting conditions. E Ink based ESL is actively being used in areas of retail, such as Grocery, Electrical Retailers, Pharmacies, Cosmetics, Department Stores, and Clothing stores.

- In addition to e-readers and ESLs, the growing use of e-paper displays has been for indoor signage, for instance, at event venues, hospitals, and hotels. They are lightweight, battery-powered, can be mounted virtually anywhere, moved around easily, and cane integrated with calendaring systems to update automatically. Other new e-paper applications being tried includes Menu Boards, Public Transit Signs, Baggage Tags.

- Additionally, companies, such as E Ink Holdings, launched 42” display, the largest commercially-available active-matrix ePaper module. This 42” display is expected to meet the increasing demand for large-area displays across the digital signage sector. This 42” display demonstrates E Ink’s ability to meet demands for large display sizes, providing digital signage solutions across various industries, such as retail and transportation.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth



- EPD is an integral part of consumer electronics as well as wearable. Growing demand for consumer electronics over the forecast period majorly contributes to the market growth owing to the constant need for display technologies.

- The intense penetration of mobile phones, tablets, and smartphones is fueling growth in the consumer electronics industry, demanding more effective display technologies. E-ink technology is majorly used for most consumer electronics to provide low eye strain and enhanced battery life.

- The rising availability of free e-books on the internet, along with a shift in preference among tech-savvy users from traditional books toward portable electronic reading devices, is expected to drive the EPD market. Most American adults own either a tablet, smartphone, or an e-reader device, with the majority using tablets for reading eBooks. Electronic ink technology produces a low-power paper, like display mainly used in e-book readers, such as Amazon’s Kindle.

- Electronic paper displays are widely adopted in the wearables industry. Wearables, such as fitness trackers, have gained significant traction, owing to the boom in fitness trends across the consumers. Plastic Logic’s ultra-thin and flexible e-paper displays have been increasing adoption, given the enormous opportunities they open up in wearable device applications, such as watches and devices, for mobile health monitoring.

- Apart from wearables, EPD is also being adopted in smartphones. Savvy innovators have realized the opportunity to utilize e-paper as a secondary display, either as part of an accessory case or integrated into the handset itself. A secondary e-paper screen can add to the smartphone user experience and offer additional functionality without compromising the device’s battery life.

- However, the electronics devices are expected to be impacted significantly by the COVID-19 outbreak, as China is one of the major suppliers for the raw materials and the finished products. The industry is facing a reduction in production, disruption in the supply chain, and price fluctuations. The sales of prominent electronic companies are expected to be affected in the near future.



North America Holds the Significant Market Share



- North America is the largest market for e-paper display due to the high penetration of tablets. Factors like technological advancements and a positive environmental impact due to very less energy consumption than other display technologies and the increase in application areas are gaining momentum to the e-paper display market in North America.

- With the additional benefit of being easily readable in bright sunlight, e-paper could be an extremely attractive addition to the entire smartwatch industry, particularly for outdoor use. According to the Consumer Technology Association, Smartwatch devices unit sales were 15.3 million in 2018 in the United States.

- Further, smartphones are adopting EPD. According to the US Consumer Technology Sales and Forecast study conducted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the revenue generated by smartphones was valued at USD 79.1 billion and USD 77.5 billion in 2018 and 2019, respectively. These instances are likely to propel the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The Electronic Paper display remains a niche market. There are a few major players entirely dedicated to the development of E-paper display technologies like CLEARink Displays, Inc., Pervasive Displays Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc. (YFY Group) among others. The major players are taking strategic initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product development to sustain their market share. Some of the key developments in the market are:

- In June 2020 - E Ink Holdings, announced that Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics had become a member of its ePaper ecosystem partnership and would be one of the leading suppliers of ESL modules to the retail market. The addition of Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics to its module manufacturing partner ecosystem enables the company to expand its presence in the ESL industry, particularly in the China market.

- In January 2020 - E Ink Holdings announced the expansion of its color ePaper offerings to address applications within retail, education, signage, and consumer electronics. The company is introducing new technology, Print Color, for eReader and eNote applications.



