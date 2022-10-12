U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,622.50
    +23.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,400.00
    +134.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,936.50
    +91.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.50
    +12.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.74
    +0.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.20
    -10.80 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.33 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.34
    +0.89 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0091 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5880
    +0.7890 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,155.89
    +47.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.17
    +3.86 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,879.07
    -6.16 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Electronic Sewing Machine Market is Projected to Growth at High CAGR of 5.69% During the Forecast Period Up to 2029 –Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

International Electronic Sewing Machine Market 2022 Research Report studies now along with prospective factors with the industry largely determined by aspects that your organizations compete on the present market, key trends and segmentation analysis. The worldwide industry report consists of the best information in regards to the marketplace.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic sewing machine market is anticipated to grow close to US$ 9.71 Bn by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 5.69% through the forecast period 2022-2029.

Electronic sewing machine is the most important joining method and an essential step in adding value to textile products. And electronic sewing machine is the biggest innovation incorporated in garment manufacturing. Economists have highlighted certain factors driving the global electronic sewing machine market. The most important characteristics of this booming market economy are rising demand for low-maintenance sewing machines, rapid adoption of machines that have the ability to produce fabric with unique patterns, design, and variety.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3452

Another important characteristic of this global electronic sewing machine market is the booming fashion industry and its geographical coverage worldwide.

This document centers on the Most Useful Manufacturers/Players in WorldWide Electronic Sewing Machine Economy comprises:

  • Tacony Corporation

  • JUKI Corporation

  • Merrow Inc.

  • Bernina International AG

  • Singer Sewing Company

  • Brother Industries

Together with Application, the Electronic Sewing Machine economy could be divided in to:

  • Apparel

  • Non-Apparel

Electronic Sewing Machine Market by End-Users                                            

  • Domestic

  • Industrial

Owing to benefits such as ability to make more sophisticated stitching patterns, saving time and energy, ability for mass production, ability to run faster than manually operated machines, well equipped with a clutch and large servo motor, the electronic sewing machine is experiencing rapid adoption as opposed to mechanical sewing machine thus fostering remarkable progress of global sewing machine market. Also, manufacturers using the electronic sewing machines are able to reduce wages and increase productivity further reducing the investment costs. This is driving the demand of electronic sewing machines further propelling the global electronic sewing machine market.

However, a number of limitations and undesirable outcomes associated with the global electronic sewing machine market result limited development of global electronic sewing machine market. Lower quality and higher prices, more choices in goods and services for consumers also hamper the global electronic sewing machine market.

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3452

Furthermore, tremendous business opportunities are offered by the global electronic sewing machine market. Industrialists and experts say that growing fashion apparel industry, growth in garment manufacturing due to growing population, technology upgrades in the production process are the driving principles of global electronic sewing machine market.

The key market divisions of global electronic sewing machine market are domestic and industrial on the basis of application. Among these, the industrial segment has become the rational choice of market players that best fit their capabilities. This segment gives competitors and investors distinct competitive advantage.

Globally, Electronic Sewing Machine Market Spread Across-

  1. North America (United States, Canada)

  2. South America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of South America)

  3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

  4. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

  5. Other (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

North America shares the largest share in global electronic sewing machines market. North American countries are suffering from labor shortages, due to aging and avoidance of manufacturing and the introduction of electronic machines in the garment industry is solving the problems of labor shortages and high wages in North America. Strategic partnerships, professional and innovative approaches are also some key aspects that play a crucial role in making North America the topmost contributor to the global electronic sewing machine market share and revenue.

Direct Purchase Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3452

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Europe’s benchmark diesel price neared the equivalent of $180 a barrel earlier this week. In the US, prices in California topped $190, while in New York Harbor they are close to $170.It has been the biggest price spike in several months, foreshadowing a winter in which Europe in particular is expected to face supply turmoi

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • PepsiCo Raises Guidance Again as Higher Prices Lift Sales

    The snacks-and-drinks company’s third-quarter sales grew by nearly 9% as average prices were up 17%.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • General Electric to file registration statement for health unit spin-off

    General Electric Co. (GE) on Tuesday said it is filing a registration statement for the planned spin-off of its healthcare unit, part of the industrial giant’s effort to split into three separate public companies. Larry Culp, in a statement, said the move would give the segment, GE HealthCare, “greater focus and flexibility to serve its customers and invest in growth, and this filing is an important step on that journey.” The new, standalone segment will offer products such as X-ray and other imaging technology, ultrasound devices, diagnostic tools and other products for patient monitoring.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official:

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • PepsiCo rides on price increases to lift annual forecasts

    The company's shares rose 2.3% in premarket trading as it also trounced third-quarter revenue estimates. A trend that has benefited U.S. packaged food makers like PepsiCo that offer everything from snacks to sports drinks. A near-duopoly in the carbonated drinks market with Coca-Cola has helped PepsiCo raise prices with little push back from consumers, while its strong market position in snacks has also buffered the company.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.