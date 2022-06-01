Electronic Shelf Label Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.78% by 2025 |Radio Frequency Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic shelf label market share is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78%. The electronic shelf label market by Technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), Product (LCD ESL, full graphic e-paper ESL, and segmented e-paper ESL), End-user (supermarkets, hypermarkets, CDM, and DPO), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) has been added to Technavio offerings. The electronic shelf label market share growth by the radio frequency segment will be significant for revenue generation. The main reason for the high adoption of radiofrequency in ESLs is it does not require line of sight, which ultimately reduces the cost of infrastructure and enables ESLs to transfer information without any interruption.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Shelf Label Market by End-user, Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Scope

The electronic shelf label market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing adoption of smart shelves is another factor supporting the global electronic shelf label market share growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The implementation of in-store technologies is notably driving the electronic shelf label market growth. However, the factors such as growth in the e-commerce industry may impede the market growth.

How big is the Europe market?

49% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France and Germany are the key markets for the electronic shelf label market in Europe

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global electronic shelf label market as part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period.

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic shelf label market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic shelf label market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic shelf label market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shelf label market vendors

Electronic Shelf Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.13 Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

