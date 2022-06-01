U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Electronic Shelf Label Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.78% by 2025 |Radio Frequency Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic shelf label market share is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78%. The electronic shelf label market by Technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), Product (LCD ESL, full graphic e-paper ESL, and segmented e-paper ESL), End-user (supermarkets, hypermarkets, CDM, and DPO), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America)  has been added to Technavio offerings. The electronic shelf label market share growth by the radio frequency segment will be significant for revenue generation. The main reason for the high adoption of radiofrequency in ESLs is it does not require line of sight, which ultimately reduces the cost of infrastructure and enables ESLs to transfer information without any interruption.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Shelf Label Market by End-user, Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronic Shelf Label Market by End-user, Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample report!

The competitive scenario provided in the Electronic Shelf Label Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Electronic Shelf Label Market  Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Scope

The electronic shelf label market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market? 
    The increasing adoption of smart shelves is another factor supporting the global electronic shelf label market share growth.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
     Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The implementation of in-store technologies is notably driving the electronic shelf label market growth. However, the factors such as growth in the e-commerce industry may impede the market growth.

  • How big is the Europe market?
    49% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France and Germany are the key markets for the electronic shelf label market in Europe

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global electronic shelf label market as part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period.

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Download a sample now!

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic shelf label market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electronic shelf label market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electronic shelf label market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shelf label market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The flexible display market share is expected to increase by USD 18.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%. Download a sample now!

  • The LIDAR systems market share for the wind industry is expected to increase by USD 573.17 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. Download a sample now!

Electronic Shelf Label Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.13

Performing market contribution

Europe at 49%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  • 3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 LCD ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Full graphic e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Segmented e-paper ESL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Impact of COVID-19 and recovery from pandemic by product segment

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Infrared - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Drug stores, pharmacies, and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Vendor landscape

  • 11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • 12.4 Displaydata Ltd.

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electronic-shelf-label-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-20-78-by-2025-radio-frequency-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301557279.html

SOURCE Technavio

