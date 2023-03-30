U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Electronic Skin Market is estimated to be US$ 43.0 billion by 2032: Rising Technological Advancement and Wide Applications to Foster Growth-By PMI

PMI
·7 min read
PMI
PMI

The report “Electronic Skin Market, By Product (Electronic Patches, Electronic Skin-suits), By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Stretchable Conductors, Electro-active Polymers, and Photovoltaics System), By Sensors (Tactile Sensors, Electrophysiological Sensors, Chemical Sensors, and Others), By Application (Drug Delivering Systems, Health Monitoring Systems, and Cosmetics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

covina, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skin is the largest human organ that weighs about 16% of total body weight & completes numerous and various functions. Skin is the powerful physical and immunological barrier between body & external environment. Skin act as a highly efficient temperature controller and also act as regulator and hydro-electrolytic sensor at some extent. Skin provides tactile, thermal, pain related information as primary interface between central nervous system and external environment. For irreparable damage to skin tissues, skin grafting is the option. Doctors rely on removal of patient’s own skin for transplantation repair. It causes unbearable pain and leaves new wounds on patient’s skin. Patient with large-area skin injuries has problem with skin grafting. Due to technological advancement electronic skin is developed. Electronic skin has become a dawn of a new era of on-body monitoring systems. Electronic suits are effective and convenient for patient monitoring. Electronic suits action is based on feedback pressure and temperature that comes from body. Electronic skin has sensors which are embedded for measuring the temperature, pressure, humidity, and airflow. Electronic skin help the body to adjust after transplant and makes robots more sensitive. Use of tiny electronic wires allows the skin for generating impulses that are similar to body’s own nervous system. Evolving technology will consolidate the transition from conventional electronics & thus will help in opening up new avenue for smart, multifunctional, cost-effective and user-friendly products. Electronic skin market will grow with new technological innovations and adoption of e-skin product. However, rising technological advancement has fueled the market growth.

The report Electronic Skin Market, By Product (Electronic Patches, Electronic Skin-suits), By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Stretchable Conductors, Electro-active Polymers, and Photovoltaics System), By Sensors (Tactile Sensors, Electrophysiological Sensors, Chemical Sensors, and Others), By Application (Drug Delivering Systems, Health Monitoring Systems, and Cosmetics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Request Sample of Electronic Skin Market: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5061

Key Highlights:

  • In September 2021, Xsensio SA, an EPFL spin-off has been awarded with CHF 1.8 million in EU funding to adapt its Lab-on-Skin sensing patches so that they will help in detecting viral illness like flu or COVID-19 when it will about to get worsen. Before a viral illness the bodies will start producing more inflammatory biomarkers & concentration of theses biomarkers in bodily fluid gets increase, and thus, by continuously monitoring concentration of biomarker on skin surface, it will help doctors to spot such turns for worse & act immediately by preventing complications & saving lives.

  • In July 2021, Newly designed e-skin has potential to track skin cancer. MIT engineers & researchers in South Korea has developed new sweat-proof ‘electronic skin’ which is a comfortable, sensor embedded sticky patch helps in monitoring person’s health without malfunctioning or peeling away . Newly developed patch is designed with artificial sweat ducts that are similar to human skin pores.

  • In January 2019, Imec and TNO has launched comfortable disposable health patch with long battery life for measuring vital signs. The crucial technology improvement in this new generation health patch is the integration of various range of sensing capabilities into Imec’s MUSEIC V3 system on chip solution, the device an order of magnitude cheaper and high degree of integration makes much more energy efficient. Newly launched health patch is designed for maximum user comfort, and can be worn for up to seven days before needing to be replaced.

  • In December 2017, Shiseido has launched new IoT personalized skin care system. Newly launched skin care system ‘Optune’ is designed to achieve skin care personalization by pairing digital technology with beauty research and cutting-edge skin science. By leveraging IoT skin care system uses special machine which is supported by unique algorithms to meet skin care needs in real time with skin measurement data from dedicated application software.

  • In January 2016, MC10 has uneviled BioStamp Sensor, and announced a partnership with L’Oreal for creating My UV Patch stretchable skin sensor which is designed for monitoring UV exposure. Newly launched ‘BioStamp Research Connect System’ is a flexible, wearable sensor which gathers physiological data. Patches can be used on multiple body locations.

Download a free sample PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5061


Analyst View:
Electronic skin holds the promise of developing biocompatible compliant medical implants, medical monitoring & highly sensitive prosthetic devices, enhanced robotics and others. Main applications of electronic skin is monitoring pulse, temperature, and other bio-electric signals which are related to health status. Electronic skin related research field is a robust interdisciplinary approach which helps in combining material science, micro/nano-electronics, data transmission, biotechnology, and data processing technologies. Complexity of multidisciplinary work in perfecting electronic skin will strengthen the collaboration between academia and industries for achieving long-term stability of integrated electronic skin platforms that are capable of facilitating ongoing monitoring & timely diagnostics for efficient therapy and prevention. Evolving technology will consolidate the transition from conventional electronics & thus will help in opening up new avenue for smart, multifunctional, cost-effective and user-friendly products. However, rising technological advancement and wide applications of e-skin is expected to boost the demand for target market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:
Electronic Skin Market accounted for US$ 5.82 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 43.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.8%. The Electronic Skin Market is segmented based on product, component, sensors, application, and region.

  • Based on Product, Electronic Skin Market is segmented into Electronic Patches, Electronic Skin-suits.

  • Based on Component, Electronic Skin Market is segmented into Stretchable Circuits, Stretchable Conductors, Electro-active Polymers, and Photovoltaics System.

  • Based on Sensors, Electronic Skin Market is segmented into Tactile Sensors, Electrophysiological Sensors, Chemical Sensors, and Others.

  • Based on Application, Electronic Skin Market is segmented into Drug Delivering Systems, Health Monitoring Systems, and Cosmetics.

  • By Region, the Electronic Skin Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Electronic Skin Market:
The prominent players operating in the Electronic Skin Market includes, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Amorepacific Corporation, Xenoma Inc., Xsensio SA, QUAD Industries, VivaLNK, GENTAG Inc., Plastic Electronic GmbH, Physical Optics Corporation, Rotex Inc., and others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Related Reports:

Electronic Document Management System Market, By Type (Installation and Integration, Consulting, and Training), By Application (Government, Medical, Corporate, BFSI, and Others (Legal and Education)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market, By Service (Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Manufacturing, and Others), By Type (Designing, Assembly, and Manufacturing), By End- User (Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Power & Energy, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

