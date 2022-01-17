U.S. markets closed

Electronic Stethoscope Market sales are expected to surpass US$ 259 Million, increasing by 2.2x between 2022 and 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Electronic Stethoscope Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electronic Stethoscope Market was valued at US$ 170.9 Mn in 2021 and the sales are expected to surpass US$ 259 Mn, increasing by 2.2x between 2022 and 2029. Demand in the market is expected to surge with growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advent of advanced technology in healthcare sector.

Up from nearly half a million units sold in 2018, the global sales of electronic stethoscopes will observe a robust 7.2% growth in 2022. The Electronic Stethoscopes Market is expected to create an incremental opportunity worth US$ 170.9 Mn between 2022 and 2029.

Attribute

Details

Electronic Stethoscope Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 259 Mn

Electronic Stethoscope Market Size Value in 2029

US$ 369 Mn

Electronic Stethoscope Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021)

5.3%

Electronic Stethoscope Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029)

6.1%


Key Manufacturers Continue to Strategize on New Product Launches in Electronic Stethoscopes Landscape

Almost 2/5th of total adoption of electronic stethoscopes is registered at hospitals, the report underscores that there has been significant adoption by medical institutes in the recent past. In the next few years, medical institutes and ambulatory surgical centers are likely to create multiple opportunities for manufacturers of electronic stethoscopes.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9457

More than half of the overall sales is accounted by amplifying electronic stethoscopes, as indicated by FMI’s analysis. While amplifying electronic stethoscopes provide results as accurate as digitizing electronic stethoscopes, the latter are associated with high maintenance owing to the presence of multiple electronic components. Amplifying electronic stethoscopes are thus expected to observe significant growth in revenue over the course of coming years.

According to the report, the market attractiveness of amplifying stethoscopes is strongly backed by the increasing number of launches of new electronic stethoscopes by a number of small- and medium-sized companies. Electronic stethoscopes are rapidly replacing conventional variants across developed countries, predominantly owing to accelerated regulatory approvals.

  • eKuore had launched the first wireless stethoscope for medical use.

  • Eko had launched the first Android-connected digital stethoscope.

  • In April 2018, Steth IO launched a digital smartphone-enabled stethoscope.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9457

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product, Application, End user, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Eko Devices

• eKuore, Global Media Group LLC,

• 3M, AD Instruments

• Thinklabs, Meditech Equipment, Co. Ltd.

• Ambisea Technology Corp

• HD Medical Inc.

• Cardionics Inc.

• Others

According to the report, approximately 60% of the electronic stethoscopes that are sold are enabled with Bluetooth technology and an integrated chest piece system. The former is however poised to witness a higher rate of adoption over the coming years.

North America Continues to Lead the Global Market for Electronic Stethoscopes

North America holds a considerable revenue share in the electronic stethoscopes market. With advancements in technology and the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities, electronic stethoscopes are being widely used in the region. Their ability to provide amplified sound output as well as reduce external sound makes it easy for medical professionals to detect sounds and provide proper treatment to patients.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9457

FMI’s study has profiled some of the key companies operating in the global electronic stethoscopes market, including Eko Devices, eKuore, GlobalMed, 3M, Welch Allyn, Ambisea Technology Corp., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, HD Medical, Thinklabs, ADInstruments, and Cardionics Inc.

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Electronic Multichannel Pipettes Market - The growth of electronic multichannel pipettes are primarily driven by rapidly expanding pharmaceutical companies, acquisition of medical device companies and increasing government support to research & development.

Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System Market - Rise in number of chronic diseases, increase in surgeries, low risk in patient’s treatment, minimal invasive procedures and others that require electrocauterisation are some of the major driving factors that are influencing the electrocautery enhanced delivery system market growth in near future.

Electrophoresis Transilluminator Market - An increasing number of chronic and acute infections are expected to drive the market growth of electrophoresis transilluminator in the forecast years.

Electronic Tongue Market - Electronic tongue market is expected to accounts for a significant growth rate as technological advancement in the medical industry. Increasing demand for advanced and non-invasive diagnosis devices expected to favor the growth of the electronic tongue market.

Electroelutor Market - The Electroelutor market is a fragmented market with a number of players. However there are a number of prominent players such as Bio-Rad, Merck Millipore, C.B.S. Scientific and GE Healthcare among others.

Electric Acupuncture Devices Market - Electric acupuncture devices are conventional treatment technique with a wide range of treatment applications. It is most effective treatment with fewer to no side effects when compared to drug therapies.

Electromyography Devices Market - Electromyography devices are powerful and flexible enough which are used for the re-education of injured muscles, relaxation training of tense muscles as well as training of the necessary muscles to improve incontinence.

Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market - Expansion in the population suffering from dental diseases, effect of dental expenditure and economy , innovation of products that provide better patient comfort, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure are the factors favouring market growth over the forecast period.

Visual Electrophysiology Testing Devices Market - Visual electrophysiology testing devices market is growing with the increasing prevalence cases of eye and neurological disorders. The growing investment on visual electrophysiology testing devices is anticipated to drive the market.

Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market - Gastric electrical stimulators market is expected to be driven by the inability of medication option to treat gastroparesis. This is the only procedural option available to treat chronic nausea and vomiting associated with gastroparesis.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electronic-stethoscope-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/electronic-stethoscope-market


