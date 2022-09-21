U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.00
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,830.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,929.75
    +7.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.30
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    +2.00 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.70
    +8.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    +0.25 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9904
    -0.0068 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.32
    +1.56 (+6.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7340
    +0.0310 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,886.60
    -441.56 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.74
    -9.29 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.99
    +46.33 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Electronic Textiles Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

0
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Textiles market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Electronic textiles market during 2022-2028.

Electronic textiles market analyse sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21306750

Electronic textiles (e-textiles) are textiles that are, or are part of, electronic components that create systems capable of sensing, heating, lighting or transmitting data. Ultimately, e-textiles will have an important role to play in the fields of medicine, safety and protection. Currently, the industry is still emerging, and companies interested in this area will improve their chance of success if they are aware of the challenges they face from technical, business, regulatory and marketing perspectives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global E-textile market size is estimated to be worth USD 2981 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8508.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Electronic textiles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Segment by Type:

  • Passive Electronic Textiles

  • Active Electronic Textiles

  • Ultra-Electronic Textiles

Segment by Application:

  • Military Uses

  • Civil Uses

  • Healthcare Uses

  • Other

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21306750

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Textronics

  • Milliken

  • Toray Industries

  • Peratech

  • DuPont

  • Clothing+

  • Outlast

  • d3o lab

  • Schoeller Textiles AG

  • Texas Instruments

  • Exo2

  • Vista Medical Ltd.

  • Ohmatex ApS

  • Interactive Wear AG

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21306750

Key Benefits of Electronic textiles Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Electronic textiles Market

Detailed TOC of Global E-textile Market Research Report 2022

1 E-textile Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production by Region

4 Global E-textile Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 E-textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21306750

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

    Oil jumped more than 2% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. Brent crude futures rose $2.28, or 2.5%, to $92.90 a barrel by 0707 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs Inc. has objected to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suggestion that it may seek additional time and pages if other amici curiae (Latin for friends of the court) submit briefs, as the lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC, Ripple seek summary judgment in attempt […]

  • LNG Stocks Hold Steady Ahead Of Warren Buffett Terminal Closure

    As energy markets brace for an October shutdown at a Warren Buffett-owned LNG export terminal, LNG stocks continue to show constructive action against a receding market. U.S. natural gas futures eased to around $7.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some Parts of This Market Are Getting a Lyft

    Despite the pre-fed bloodbath out there, not every stock is down. After having a pretty rough few days, both Lyft and Uber are are seeing a decent bid form. In addition, LYFT in particular is seeing some heavy option flow that makes me think the name could go on a run in the next day or two.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Analysis-Europe energy crisis may deepen with looming liquidity crunch

    Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to offer financial support to power providers on the brink of collapse, in an effort to ease pressure on a market whose smooth operation is vital to keep people warm. "We have a dysfunctional futures market, which then creates problems for the physical market and leads to higher prices, higher inflation," a senior trading source told Reuters.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues

    Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission […]

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mexico Stru

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Exclusive-Maroil takes over most of Venezuela's petroleum coke trading

    Maroil Trading, owned by shipping tycoon Wilmer Ruperti, has taken over sales of almost all Venezuela's exports of petroleum coke, a move that could reduce sanctions risks for clients, according to documents and four sources close to the decision. The Geneva-based company has boosted exports and customers since signing a commercial pact with state-run oil firm PDVSA six years ago. With U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, Maroil has helped sustain the country's exports of the byproduct, known as petcoke, which comes from crude upgrading and refining and is widely used by cement producers to run kilns.

  • Railroads' Strategy Thrilled Wall Street, but Not Customers and Workers

    America’s first commercial railroads were built almost two centuries ago. Freight rail has been a symbol of the nation’s economic might and ingenuity ever since. In recent years, some of the biggest names on Wall Street have made significant investments in railroads, reaping big stock gains as railroads reported higher profits. But the underlying strategies that strengthened railroads’ bottom lines have caused friction with customers, regulators and particularly workers — giving rise to a contra

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Major U.S. banks threaten to leave Mark Carney's climate alliance - FT

    Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Bank of America are among the U.S. banks that are weighing an exit as they fear being sued over the alliance's stringent decarbonisation commitments, the report said, adding that European banks including Santander have also expressed misgivings. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), set up in 2021 by former Bank of England governor Carney, is a coalition of assets managers, banks and insurance firms representing $130 trillion in assets directed toward tackling climate change.