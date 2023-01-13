Electronic toll collection market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electronic toll collection market size is estimated to grow by USD 6642.5 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global electronic toll collection market – Five forces

The global electronic toll collection market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global electronic toll collection market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global electronic toll collection market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (highways and urban), technology (RFID-based, DARC, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the highways segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Due to a rise in infrastructure development and better traffic management practices at toll booths on highways, the highways segment, which currently holds the biggest market share of the electronic toll collection market, is anticipated to dominate the market during the projected period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global electronic toll collection market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electronic toll collection market.

APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization is increasing the demand for electronic toll collection in the region, which is why emerging economies like China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are seeing growth in the adoption of electronic toll-collecting systems. Due to the high rate of RFID tag adoption in APAC and the governmental regulations to install RFID tags in cars, the region is expected to grow significantly throughout the projection period.

Global electronic toll collection market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for electronic toll collection systems in road tax collection is notably driving the market growth .

The incorporation of RFID chips inside vehicles is being promoted by nations like India, Indonesia, and Thailand to make it easier to pay tolls. To effectively manage resources and cut unnecessary costs, many nations are expediting the development of electronic toll system infrastructure.

Toll operations can generate more money by implementing an electronic toll collection system which can then be used to upgrade the road system. Such advancement will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of RFID-based license plates is the key trend in the market.

Traditionally, RFID tags are placed on windscreens so that RFID readers installed at toll booths can look up vehicle identifying numbers and process online toll payments. Electronic license plates are those that have RFID tags included in the license plate. These electronic number plates can be used for access control, traffic management, vehicle identification and anti-counterfeit registration.

As the sticker self-destructs when removed, it aids in the identification of vehicles with suspected stolen or cloned license plates by the authorities. These developments are expected to impact the focus market growth during the forecast period positively.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High capital investment in DSRC and GNSS-based electronic toll collection systems is the major challenge impeding market growth.

The high installation costs for electronic payment technologies including DSRC, GNSS, and related onboard equipment are one of the biggest obstacles in the global market for electronic tax payments.

There are significant hidden costs associated with implementing, using, and understanding the functioning of the technology, including maintenance expenses, license fees, and user training costs for information management, monitoring, and deployment. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to restrain the global market for electronics collections from expanding.

What are the key data covered in this electronic toll collection market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electronic toll collection market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electronic toll collection market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electronic toll collection market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic toll collection market vendors

Electronic Toll Collection Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6642.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA, Cubic Corp., EFKON GmbH, Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC, FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, G.E.A., International Road Dynamics Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Neology Inc., Perceptics Inc., Q Free ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SICE TyS, Siemens AG, Star Systems International Ltd., TECSIDEL S.A, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., and TransCore Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

