U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.80
    -67.24 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,935.67
    -390.79 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,229.80
    -336.90 (-2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.39
    -24.24 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.00
    +2.12 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    +0.0170 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8920
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,227.75
    +242.78 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.04
    +974.36 (+401.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Electronic Transaction Consultants Names Darby Swank as Vice President, Major Accounts

Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC
·3 min read

Electronic Transaction Consultants adds industry veteran Darby Swank to its senior leadership team to secure top expertise for its technical delivery and operations organization.

Richardson, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership of Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC), a Quarterhill Inc. company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), is pleased to announce Darby Swank as Vice President of Major Accounts. Mr. Swank joins the team as an integral part of ETC’s growth plan that is focused on strong leadership within the management team. Darby’s ability to develop trusted relationships and identify real customer value aligns with ETC’s focus on partnerships to bring value and technology at the appropriate time. ETC expects Darby will be instrumental in our vision for the future as he leads multiple major accounts and provides leadership within the ITS and Mobility industry.

“Darby Swank has been a leader, expert and innovator in the tolling and mobility industry for 20 years," stated ETC’s Chief Executive Officer Bret Kidd. “Darby has a stellar reputation as an advocate for customers and as someone who values and cares for those who work for him. We are thrilled to have him as part of the ETC family.”

Darby brings 20 years of experience in the tolling and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industries, with over 15 years of experience managing large-scale, multi-disciplined toll projects. He has served in executive and senior leadership roles with a number of leading mobility technology providers. Throughout his career, he has overseen a large portfolio of complex transportation projects in the United States, ranging from open road tolling (ORT) to ITS projects, directing all execution aspects from technology development to project delivery and operations. As a long-term member of the Finance Committee for the International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Authority (IBTTA), Darby has also made strategic contributions to tolling and mobility policy and best practices. Darby holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“This is a pivotal time in ETC’s history, and I’m eager to be part of its customer-focused approach and project delivery excellence," said Mr. Swank. “The foundation that ETC has built, along with its strategic plans for growth and advancement in tolling and the broader mobility marketplace, is very exciting to me.”

Join ETC as we welcome Darby Swank to the team!

About Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC

ETC is a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems and smart mobility provider, developing and delivering best-in-class solutions for tolling, congestion management, urban mobility, and multimodal transportation needs. ETC’s passionate and innovative team has been driving the future of mobility since 1999, with many industry firsts, including all-electronic tolling (AET), dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions and machine learning.

For over two decades, ETC has delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the largest toll authorities in the U.S., including statewide programs, county networks and tolling-specific authorities. ETC's solutions process over two billion transactions annually, totaling over $3 billion in revenues for our customers, incorporating the latest in evergreen open-source and SaaS technologies and Big Data architecture through our innovative riteSuite™ products.

For more information on our products and services, visit www.etcc.com, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/etctoll and YouTube channel at goo.gl/qNqpVv

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.

CONTACT: Saida Williams, Director of Marketing and Business Development Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC 5712825325 szwilliams@etcc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Peak Fintech Responds to Short Seller Report

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today addressed a baseless and irresponsible report produced by Grizzly Research (https://grizzlyreports.com/Research/PKK.pdf) in which Grizzly Research alleges that the Company has misappropriated millions in funds. The report goes on to make several defamatory claims about the Company and some of its executives, which are nothing more than lies and fabri

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • Polen Capital: “Alibaba (BABA)’s Competitive Positioning and Growth Outlook Remains Intact”

    Polen Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Polen Global Emerging Markets Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) was largely flat for the quarter, returning 0.17% gross of fees. This trailed the MSCI Emerging Markets […]

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in global outage

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Are II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Surging on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks surging today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Surging on Monday. All three major indexes are lower this morning as negotiations continue in Washington over the debt ceiling. The […]

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    When eBay spun off PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in an IPO in 2015, the online payments company was worth about $45 billion. Today, PayPal has a market cap of just over $300 billion. PayPal's annual revenue grew from $9.24 billion in 2015 to $21.45 billion in 2020, as its number of active accounts rose from 179 million to 377 million.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Canadian dollar climbs to 4-week high as oil jumps

    The Canadian dollar on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly four weeks against its U.S. counterpart as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose and the greenback gave back some recent gains against major rivals. Losses for the greenback came after four consecutive weeks of increases. The Canadian dollar was last trading 0.7% higher at 1.2565 to the greenback, or 79.59 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since Sept. 7 at 1.2561.