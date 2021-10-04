Electronic Transaction Consultants Names Darby Swank as Vice President, Major Accounts

Electronic Transaction Consultants adds industry veteran Darby Swank to its senior leadership team to secure top expertise for its technical delivery and operations organization.

Richardson, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership of Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC), a Quarterhill Inc. company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), is pleased to announce Darby Swank as Vice President of Major Accounts. Mr. Swank joins the team as an integral part of ETC’s growth plan that is focused on strong leadership within the management team. Darby’s ability to develop trusted relationships and identify real customer value aligns with ETC’s focus on partnerships to bring value and technology at the appropriate time. ETC expects Darby will be instrumental in our vision for the future as he leads multiple major accounts and provides leadership within the ITS and Mobility industry.

“Darby Swank has been a leader, expert and innovator in the tolling and mobility industry for 20 years," stated ETC’s Chief Executive Officer Bret Kidd. “Darby has a stellar reputation as an advocate for customers and as someone who values and cares for those who work for him. We are thrilled to have him as part of the ETC family.”

Darby brings 20 years of experience in the tolling and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industries, with over 15 years of experience managing large-scale, multi-disciplined toll projects. He has served in executive and senior leadership roles with a number of leading mobility technology providers. Throughout his career, he has overseen a large portfolio of complex transportation projects in the United States, ranging from open road tolling (ORT) to ITS projects, directing all execution aspects from technology development to project delivery and operations. As a long-term member of the Finance Committee for the International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Authority (IBTTA), Darby has also made strategic contributions to tolling and mobility policy and best practices. Darby holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Story continues

“This is a pivotal time in ETC’s history, and I’m eager to be part of its customer-focused approach and project delivery excellence," said Mr. Swank. “The foundation that ETC has built, along with its strategic plans for growth and advancement in tolling and the broader mobility marketplace, is very exciting to me.”

Join ETC as we welcome Darby Swank to the team!

About Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC

ETC is a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems and smart mobility provider, developing and delivering best-in-class solutions for tolling, congestion management, urban mobility, and multimodal transportation needs. ETC’s passionate and innovative team has been driving the future of mobility since 1999, with many industry firsts, including all-electronic tolling (AET), dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions and machine learning.

For over two decades, ETC has delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the largest toll authorities in the U.S., including statewide programs, county networks and tolling-specific authorities. ETC's solutions process over two billion transactions annually, totaling over $3 billion in revenues for our customers, incorporating the latest in evergreen open-source and SaaS technologies and Big Data architecture through our innovative riteSuite™ products.

For more information on our products and services, visit www.etcc.com, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/etctoll and YouTube channel at goo.gl/qNqpVv

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.



CONTACT: Saida Williams, Director of Marketing and Business Development Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC 5712825325 szwilliams@etcc.com



