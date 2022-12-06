The Electronic Warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Electronic warfare equipment is predicted to be the most popular during the projection period due to factors such as significant technological breakthroughs and the incorporation of electronics into military gear.

In addition to these elements, the market for electronic warfare is presented with prospects by the rise in UAV system usage, the demand for ground surveillance, and communication jamming.

The electronic warfare market’s support sector is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period based on capability.



The market is divided into electronic warfare support, protection, and attack categories based on capability.During the forecast period, the electronic support segment is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR.



Armed forces now have better situational awareness skills thanks to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), which has also improved how they make decisions. The defense industry’s increased emphasis on situational awareness capabilities is anticipated to promote the expansion of the electronic warfare support market in the future years.



North America: The largest contributing region in the Electronic Warfare market.



Between 2022 and 2027, the electronic warfare market is expected to be dominated by the North American market.



For market analysis in the North American region, the US and Canada are important nations to take into account.This region is anticipated to dominate the market from 2022 to 2027 as a result of increased spending by its member states in electronic warfare technologies.



Technology-advanced EW systems are being developed by the armed forces of nations in the North American region. Among the established and well-known manufatures of electronic warfare systems in this region are Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies Corporation (US).



Major companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and SAAB AB (Sweden). (25 Companies)



