U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.29
    -50.55 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,638.61
    -308.49 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.07
    -186.87 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,815.26
    -24.96 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    -2.52 (-3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0490
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5590
    -0.0400 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7410
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,985.25
    -109.76 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.33
    -1.47 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

The Electronic Warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Electronic warfare equipment is predicted to be the most popular during the projection period due to factors such as significant technological breakthroughs and the incorporation of electronics into military gear.

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Warfare Market by Capability, Platform, Product, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846407/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to these elements, the market for electronic warfare is presented with prospects by the rise in UAV system usage, the demand for ground surveillance, and communication jamming.
The Electronic Warfare market includes major players such as BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and SAAB AB (Sweden), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The electronic warfare market’s support sector is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period based on capability.

The market is divided into electronic warfare support, protection, and attack categories based on capability.During the forecast period, the electronic support segment is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR.

Armed forces now have better situational awareness skills thanks to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), which has also improved how they make decisions. The defense industry’s increased emphasis on situational awareness capabilities is anticipated to promote the expansion of the electronic warfare support market in the future years.

North America: The largest contributing region in the Electronic Warfare market.

Between 2022 and 2027, the electronic warfare market is expected to be dominated by the North American market.

For market analysis in the North American region, the US and Canada are important nations to take into account.This region is anticipated to dominate the market from 2022 to 2027 as a result of increased spending by its member states in electronic warfare technologies.

Technology-advanced EW systems are being developed by the armed forces of nations in the North American region. Among the established and well-known manufatures of electronic warfare systems in this region are Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies Corporation (US).

Major companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and SAAB AB (Sweden). (25 Companies)

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Electronic Warfare market basis of Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Electronic Warfare market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and new product development associated with the Electronic Warfare market.

Reasons to buy this report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Electronic Warfare market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Electronic Warfare offered by the top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Electronic Warfare market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Electronic Warfare market across varied regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Electronic Warfare market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Electronic Warfare market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846407/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg

    A group of Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting, CNBC reports. Nearly every member of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, more than 60 workers, was let go from the company as part of its m

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • PepsiCo to lay off 'hundreds' in snack and beverage divisions: WSJ

    PepsiCo Inc. is laying off "hundreds" of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, The Wall Street Journal

  • Starbucks implements new tipping system

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Starbucks's new tipping system and customer backlash.

  • 2023 Could Be a Tough Year for New Warren Buffett Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

    Reports of TSM's fab capacity utilization rates decreasing could cause headwinds for this chip giant.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • I’m 56 and plan to retire at 62. I’ll have both a state retirement plan and Social Security — but I also have a child starting college, which I want to pay for. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder on Revlon Loan Near Final Resolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. fighting over an accidental $900 million payment the bank made two years ago said they are close to resolving their litigation over the mistake.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapTech Stocks D

  • United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template

    United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines and its pilots union would set an industry pattern. "It's a rich contract but I think the really good news is it means we'll all get deals done essentially on the same terms and can move forward," Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington late Monday. Delta struck a tentative deal Friday to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and First Quantum Minerals

    Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and First Quantum Minerals have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.